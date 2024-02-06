2024 March Madness Selection Sunday: Time, date, TV, live stream and more explored for NCAA bracket announcement

March Madness is just over a month away.

The final month of the college basketball season is nearing completion, which means March Madness is nearly here. It's always an exciting time for sports fans, but here is everything you need to know about the event.

When is March Madness Selection Sunday 2024?

March Madness Selection Sunday is set for Sunday, March 17.

Selection Sunday is when the NCAA committee announces the full tournament brackets, including teams, their seeds, and the regions they will be playing in.

Selection Sunday starts with the men's bracket being revealed at 6 p.m. ET and the women's bracket being revealed at 8 p.m. ET.

What channel is March Madness Selection Sunday 2024 on?

March Madness Selection Sunday will air live on CBS and ESPN on March 17.

CBS announces the men's field, while ESPN reveals the women's entire tournament bracket.

2024 March Madness Dates

Men's 2024 March Madness

The men's 2024 March Madness kicks off with the first four on March 19 and 20.

The full March Madness schedule is as follows:

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23–24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6 (State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ)

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 (State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ)

Women's 2024 March Madness

The Women's March Madness kicks off with the first four on March 20 and 21. The full Women's March Madness schedule is as follows:

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17

First Four: March 20–21

First round: March 22–23

Second round: March 24–25

Sweet 16: March 29-30

Elite Eight: March 31-April 1

Final Four: Friday, April 5 (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH)

NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 7 (Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH)

Men's current rankings

With still over a month to play, the AP top 25 for the men's rankings are as follows:

UConn (20-2) Purdue (21-2) North Carolina (18-4) Kansas (18-4) Houston (19-3) Tennessee (16-5) Marquette (17-5) Arizona (17-5) Duke (16-5) Illinois (17-5) Wisconsin (16-6) Auburn (18-4) Baylor (16-5) Iowa State (16-5) South Carolina (19-3) Alabama (16-6) Kentucky (15-6) Dayton (18-3) Creighton (16-6) Florida Atlantic (18-4) BYU (16-5) Utah State (19-3) Texas Tech (16-5) San Diego State (17-5) New Mexico (18-4)

Women's current rankings

The current Women's AP Top 25 rankings are as follows:

South Carolina (21-0) Iowa (21-2) North Carolina State (19-2) Colorado (19-3) Ohio State (19-3) Stanford (20-3) Texas (21-3) Kansas State (20-3) UCLA (17-4) USC (16-4) UConn (19-4) Notre Dame (17-4) LSU (19-4) Indiana (18-3) Louisville (19-3) Virginia Tech (18-4) Oregon State (17-3) Baylor (17-4) Gonzaga (22-2) Utah (17-6) Creighton (18-3) West Virginia (19-2) Syracuse (18-4) Oklahoma (15-6) Princeton (17-3)