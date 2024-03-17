What channel is Selection Sunday on today? Time, TV, live stream and more explored

Selection Sunday is one of the most important days on the college basketball schedule as it decides which teams make the NCAA Tournament and the entire 68-team bracket.

With 32 teams having automatic entry into March Madness via winning their conference tournament, 36 other teams will find out in both the men's and women's college basketball world what their future holds.

What channel is Men's Selection Sunday on?

Live Stream: Paramount

TV: CBS

Selection Sunday for the men's bracket will be airing at 6 p.m. ET on CBS as well as streaming on Paramount+. The women's bracket follows on ESPN at 8 p.m. and will be streamed on Fubo and ESPN+.

This year's men's Selection Sunday is expected to be an interesting one, with UNC, Duke, Purdue, and Houston among other teams taking up at-large bids after upsets in their respective conference tournaments.

Last season, Houston grabbed the number one overall seed, in place of Kansas who were widely expected to be the top seed by experts. Another huge surprise was North Carolina completely missing out on March Madness despite being in the AP Poll Top 25.

What time is Women's Selection Sunday?

Women's Selection Sunday is set to follow shortly after the men's event ends. The latter will start at 6 PM E.T. and is expected to last around two hours.

Date: Sunday, March 17

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Women's Selection Sunday took a chaotic turn last season when Kansas and Oregon were left out. Another such surprise was the top two seeds besides South Carolina and Indiana. Virginia Tech was expected to take the third No. 1 spot but ended up being the third seed.

Sacramento State and South made their first appearances in the Big Dance last season.

Men's Selection Sunday 2024 Predictions

Since there are 36 spots to be determined by at-large bids, let's focus on which four teams will likely wind up as the four number-one seeds in the tournament.

This seemingly is a slam dunk as UConn, Houston, Purdue and North Carolina should be declared the top seeds in each region. It may be controversial that Purdue lost in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, but they are clearly a top-four team in college basketball.

Women's Selection Sunday 2024 Predictions

For the top seeds in the NCAA Tournament this year, it seems to be very close to a lock as South Carolina, Purdue, UConn, and LSU should be able to lock in the four number-one seeds. The Gamecocks (-153) are currently the odds-on favorite to win the NCAA tournament.

They are closely followed by LSU (+600), and Iowa (+600), with Stanford coming in at number 4 (+2,000).

Who is predicted to win March Madness 2024?

As of this writing, DraftKings Sportsbook has the top four favorites to win the men's tournament as UConn (+450), Houston (+550), Purdue (+750) and North Carolina (+1400).

The women's field is a bit more one-sided as the top four favorites for this tournament are South Carolina (-120), Iowa (+600), LSU (+700) and UConn (+1500).

Where will the NCAA Tournament be in 2024?

The NCA Tournament is played in multiple locations. The First Four will be taking place in Dayton (UD Arena). The first two rounds are in eight different locations as 64 teams compete.

The locations are Brooklyn (Barclays Center), Indianapolis (Gainbridge Fieldhouse), Memphis (FedExForum), Spokane (Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena), Charlotte (Spectrum Center), Omaha (CHI Health Center), Pittsburgh (PPG Paints Arena) and Salt Lake City (Delta Center).

The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight are located in four different locations: Boston (TD Garden), Los Angeles (Crypto.com Arena), Dallas (American Airlines Center) and Detroit (Little Caesars Arena).

The Final Four and 2024 National Championship Game will be from Glendale, Arizona (State Farm Stadium).