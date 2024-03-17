Will Purdue make March Madness? Exploring Boilermakers' NCAA tournament odds after upset against Wisconsin

The third-ranked team in the nation, the Purdue Boilermakers, is coming off a tough 76-75 loss in the Big Ten Conference semifinals against the Wisconsin Badgers. This is going to have some serious implications on how the Boilermakers are viewed by many. The team is now going to need an at-large bid to make March Madness.

Losing in the semifinals definitely was not in the cards for the Boilermakers as they were projected to dominate the conference tournament. But what does this mean for their chances to make and win the NCAA Tournament?

Will Purdue make March Madness?

To put this in the simplest terms possible: yes, the Boilermakers are still going to make March Madness. The conference tournament is for the automatic qualifiers, so whoever wins their conference tournament will automatically qualify for the NCAA Tournament. For teams like the Boilermakers who did not win their respective conference tournament, they will be waiting to see the results of Selection Sunday.

This is not a good sign for the teams on the bubble though, as the Boilermakers are definitely going to make it, taking one of the 36 at-large bids and keeping one team away from competing for the national championship this season.

What are the Purdue Boilermakers' odds of winning March Madness?

The Boilermakers may have lost in the Big Ten Conference Tournament, but they are still going to be a top-two seed in the NCAA Tournament. According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Boilermakers have the third-best odds to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament at +750.

Only the UConn Huskies (+450) and the Houston Cougars (+500) have better odds than the Boilermakers do right now. It makes a lot of sense as they have a dominant force like center Zach Edey and some complimentary players like guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer.

