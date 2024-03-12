Big Ten Conference Tournament Bracket 2024: Dates, schedule, how to watch, tickets and more

The Big Ten Conference Tournament is likely going to be one of the most exciting men's basketball tournaments of the year, with the winner getting an automatic entry into March Madness. This 13-game tournament will be happening over five days and fans will see some exciting matchups.

Here's a look at everything one needs to know before the Big Ten Conference Tournament officially tips off:

Big Ten Conference Tournament bracket 2024

The Big Ten Conference tournament is structured like every other conference tournament, if a team loses, they are eliminated. With 14 teams in the bracket, the top four seeds (Purdue, Illinois, Nebraska Northwestern) have byes into the quarterfinals, while the remaining eight seeds are fighting to survive throughout the tournament and get an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

Big Ten Conference schedule 2024

Wednesday, March 13

Game Opponent Time (CT) 1 (12) Maryland vs. (13) Rutgers 5:30 PM 2 (11) Penn State vs. (14) Michigan 25 Minutes After Game 1

Thursday, March 14

Game Opponents Time (CT) 3 (8) Michigan State vs. (9) Minnesota 11:00 AM 4 (5) Wisconsin vs. Game 1 Winner 25 Minutes After Game 3 5 (7) Iowa vs. (10) Ohio State 5:30 PM 6 (6) Indiana vs. Game 2 Winner 25 Minutes After Game 5

Friday, March 15

Game Opponents Time (CT) 7 (1) Purdue vs. Game 3 Winner 11:00 AM 8 (4) Northwestern vs. Game 4 Winner 25 Minutes After Game 7 9 (2) Illinois vs. Game 5 Winner 5:30 PM 10 (3) Nebraska vs. Game 6 Winner 25 Minutes After Game 9

Saturday, March 16

Game Opponents Time (CT) 11 Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner 12:00 PM 12 Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner 25 Minutes After Game 11

Sunday, March 17

Game Opponent Time (CT) 13 Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner 2:30 PM

When does the Big Ten Tournament start and how to watch the games?

Date: March 13-17, 2024

Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

This tournament will be airing on multiple platforms as the first round is airing exclusively on Peacock, the quarterfinal rounds are airing on the Big Ten Network and Fox Sports app while the semifinals and finals are airing on CBS and the Paramount+ app.

Big Ten Tournament tickets 2024

There are still tickets available to get into the Big Ten Conference Tournament if fans can get to the Target Center. With tickets available for a singular session or for the entire tournament, there are several ways to get into the arena.

If fans are looking at purchasing all-session tickets, the 200-level baseline/corner tickets are $350, the 200-level sideline tickets are $400 and the 100 level is $480 for the entire Big Ten Conference Tournament.

What date does March Madness 2024 start?

Selection Sunday kicks off March Madness as everyone will learn about the 68 teams that will be officially competing in the NCAA Tournament. The First Four games to get into the bracket will take place on Tuesday, March 17. The Round of 64 will begin 48 hours later.

