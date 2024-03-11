Big 12 Tournament bracket 2024: Dates, schedule, how to watch, tickets and more

The Big 12 Tournament is one of the more exciting men's basketball tournaments, with teams competing for an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. With a lot of talent throughout the Big 12 and the tournament kicking off first out of the Power Five conferences, let's take a look at everything we need to know about it.
Big 12 Tournament bracket 2024
The tournament consists of 14 teams vying for the automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament. The championship will last five days, and the top four teams (currently Houston, Iowa State, Baylor and Texas Tech) will receive byes in the quarterfinal round. The tournament is single-elimination, and everyone will play as hard as possible with a lot on the line.
Big 12 Tournament Schedule 2024
Tuesday, March 12
Wednesday, March 13
Thursday, March 14
Friday, March 15
Saturday, March 16
When does the Big 12 Tournament start and how to watch the games?
Date: March 12-16, 2024
Location: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
The tournament will begin on Big 12 Now with four games exclusively on the network, which is also available with ESPN+. ESPN will broadcast the remaining nine matchups on ESPN or ESPN2, so check your local listings to see what channel the games will be on. They will also be available on ESPN+, YouTube TV and Fubo TV.
Big 12 Tournament Tickets 2024
The tournament is broken down into seven different sessions, and fans can purchase tickets to all sessions straight from the Big 12 website or any ticket provider. If you buy the all-sessions pass, it will cost $290 as long as they are available.
What date does March Madness 2024 start?
Selection Sunday is the unofficial kickoff to March Madness, and the announcement of the 68 teams competing to cut down the nets is on Sunday, March 17. The First Four event will begin on March 19, and the Round of 68 starts two days later.
Also Read: Big East Conference Tournament bracket 2024: Dates, schedule, how to watch, tickets and more