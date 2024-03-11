Big 12 Tournament bracket 2024: Dates, schedule, how to watch, tickets and more

The Big 12 Tournament is one of the more exciting men's basketball tournaments, with teams competing for an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. With a lot of talent throughout the Big 12 and the tournament kicking off first out of the Power Five conferences, let's take a look at everything we need to know about it.

Big 12 Tournament bracket 2024

The tournament consists of 14 teams vying for the automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament. The championship will last five days, and the top four teams (currently Houston, Iowa State, Baylor and Texas Tech) will receive byes in the quarterfinal round. The tournament is single-elimination, and everyone will play as hard as possible with a lot on the line.

Big 12 Tournament Schedule 2024

Tuesday, March 12

Game Opponents Time (CT) 1 (12) UCF vs. (13) Oklahoma State 11:30 AM 2 (11) Cincinnati vs. (14) West Virginia 2:00 PM

Wednesday, March 13

Game Opponents Time (CT) 3 (5) BYU vs. Game 1 Winner 11:30 AM 4 (8) TCU vs. (9) Oklahoma 2:00 PM 5 (7) Texas vs. (10) Kansas State 6:00 PM 6 (6) Kansas vs. Game 2 Winner 8:30 PM

Thursday, March 14

Game Opponents Time (CT) 7 Game 3 Winner vs. (4) Texas Tech 11:30 AM 8 Game 4 Winner vs. (1) Houston 2:00 PM 9 Game 5 Winner vs. (2) Iowa State 6:00 PM 10 Game 6 Winner vs. (3) Baylor 8:30 PM

Friday, March 15

Game Opponents Time (CT) 11 Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner 6:00 PM 12 Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner 8:30 PM

Saturday, March 16

Game Opponents Time (CT) 13 Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner 5:00 PM

When does the Big 12 Tournament start and how to watch the games?

Date: March 12-16, 2024

Location: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

The tournament will begin on Big 12 Now with four games exclusively on the network, which is also available with ESPN+. ESPN will broadcast the remaining nine matchups on ESPN or ESPN2, so check your local listings to see what channel the games will be on. They will also be available on ESPN+, YouTube TV and Fubo TV.

Big 12 Tournament Tickets 2024

The tournament is broken down into seven different sessions, and fans can purchase tickets to all sessions straight from the Big 12 website or any ticket provider. If you buy the all-sessions pass, it will cost $290 as long as they are available.

What date does March Madness 2024 start?

Selection Sunday is the unofficial kickoff to March Madness, and the announcement of the 68 teams competing to cut down the nets is on Sunday, March 17. The First Four event will begin on March 19, and the Round of 68 starts two days later.

