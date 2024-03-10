Big East Conference tournament bracket 2024: Dates, schedule, how to watch, tickets and more

The Big East Conference Tournament pits some of the top teams in the nation against one another and has been a staple in college basketball.

With its home inside the World's Most Famous Arena, the Big East Tournament is going to be an exhilarating event. But what do we need to know about the tournament before it kicks off?

Let's take a look into the road teams are going through for the automatic entry into the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Big East Conference Tournament bracket 2024

The Big East Tournament is structured similarly to the NCAA Tournament as one loss, and you are eliminated.

However, with 11 members in the conference, the top three teams with the best conference record (UConn, Creighton, Marquette) receive byes into the quarterfinals.

The last team standing receives the conference's automatic bid into 2024 March Madness.

Big East Basketball Tournament Schedule 2024

Wednesday, March 13

Game Opponents Time (ET) 1 (8) Butler vs. (9) Xavier 4:00 PM 2 (7) Providence vs. (10) Georgetown 6:30 PM 3 (6) Villanova vs. (11) DePaul 9:00 PM

Thursday, March 14

Game Opponents Time (ET) 4 Game 1 Winner vs. (1) UConn 12:00 PM 5 (5) St. John's vs. (4) Seton Hall 2:30 PM 6 Game 2 Winner vs. (2) Creighton 7:00 PM 7 Game 3 Winner vs. (3) Marquette 9:30 PM

Friday, March 15

Game Opponents Time (ET) 8 Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner 5:30 PM 9 Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner 8:00 PM

Saturday, March 16

Game Opponents Time (ET) 10 Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner 6:30 PM

When does the Big East Conference Tournament start and how to watch the games?

Date: Mar. 13-16, 2024

Location: Madison Square Garden in New York, New York

All but two games in the tournament will be televised on FS1. The only two games that will be on the main FOX channel are the first semifinal as well as the final of the tournament. You can also watch through the Fox Sports App, Fubo and YouTube TV.

Big East Conference Tournament Tickets 2024

Tickets for the Big East Conference Tournament are going to be through Ticketmaster and go by times.

Each day has its own set of tickets except for the quarterfinals, which are split into two games each. You can get into the first round of the game for just $23.

What date does March Madness 2024 start?

The winner of this tournament will receive an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, while the remaining teams are going to be waiting on Selection Sunday to learn their fate.

The First Four games will be taking place on Mar. 19, while the Round of 64 begins two days later.

