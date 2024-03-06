Missouri Valley Conference tournament bracket 2024: Dates, schedule, how to watch, tickets and more

The Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, often hailed as “Arch Madness,” promises to be a highlight among men’s college basketball tournaments. Renowned for its excitement, the MVC Tournament stands out as a premier event. But what do we know about the MVC Tournament with a shot to automatically qualify for the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament bracket 2024

The Missouri Valley Conference Tournament is a single-elimination tournament with all 12 teams competing for the automatic bid into the March Madness 2024 bracket. The top four seeds from the regular season get a first-round bye, while the fifth through 12th seeds in the standings face off in the first round.

MVC Basketball Tournament Schedule 2024

Thursday, March 7

Game Number Teams Time 1 Missouri State vs Murray State 12:00 PM 2 Valparaiso vs Belmont 2:30 PM 3 Evansville vs Illinois State 6:00 PM 4 UIC vs Southern Illinois 8:30 PM

Friday, March 8

Game Number Opponents Time 5 Game 1 Winner vs Indiana State 12:00 PM 6 Game 2 Winner vs Northern Iowa 2:30 PM 7 Game 3 Winner vs Drake 6:00 PM 8 Game 4 Winner vs Bradley 8:30 PM

Saturday, March 9

Game Number Opponents Time 9 Game 5 Winner vs Game 6 Winner 2:30 PM 10 Game 7 Winner vs Game 8 Winner 5:00 PM

Sunday, March 10

Game Number Opponents Time 11 Game 9 Winner vs Game 10 Winner 1:10 PM

When does the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament start?

Date: March 7-10, 2024

Location: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Tickets 2024

To secure tickets for the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, there are several options. The first would be a single-section ticket that covers all six sessions, with each session featuring two games, except for the championship game. The pricing is as follows:

Sessions I & II: $45

Sessions III & IV: $55

Sessions V & VI: $65

Alternatively, you can purchase a full-tournament pass for $199, which includes reserved seating. Tickets are available for purchase at the Enterprise Center Box Office or via Ticketmaster.

What date does March Madness 2024 start?

The winner of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament or "Arch Madness" gets an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. March Madness 2024 begins on March 19 with the First Four, and the NCAA Championship Game takes place on April 8.

