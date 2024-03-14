ACC March Madness Bracket Predictions: Projecting Bracketology for Teams

The ACC hasn't had a brilliant 2023-24 college basketball season. Sure, North Caroilna has been tough, and Duke has shown flashes.

Clemson has been the league's surprise, but many stalwart NCAA Tournament teams will be sitting at home this March. The ACC is projected to place just four teams in the NCAA Tournament field.

While the ACC Tournament offers a shot at redeption for some of the league's underachieving squads, many will be left out of the Big Dance. But what the league lacks in quantity, it will try to supply in quality.

With UNC, Duke and Clemson, the ACC offers three potential Sweet 16 teams, with any of them likely to make a deep NCAA run.

ACC March Madness Bracket Predictions

Duke is settled as a likely No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

As mentioned above, the ACC Tournament offers a shot at redemption, as the winner gains an NCAA Tournament berth. That would be the only shot at the Big Dance for Florida State, NC State or Boston College.

Wake Forest is probably outside the NCAA Tournament field. They are listed in just eight of 98 brackets on BracketMatrix. A win over Pittsburgh Thursday and a semifinal win (probably over North Carolina) on Friday will likely fault the Deacons into the NCAA field. But one win probably wouldn't be enough.

A second would, but it might futher imperil ACC colleague Virginia. That aside, here's the breakdown on the teams forecasted to reach the NCAA Tournament from the ACC.

No. 2 Seeds Prediction

North Carolina

The class of the ACC, the Tar Heels are projected as the top No. 2 seed on BracketMatrix. While UNC is projected as a No. 1 seed from some, they're a bit behind Tennessee in the race for the fourth No. 1 seed. Houston, UConn and Purdue have locked up top seeds.

North Carolina is ranked seventh in the NET rankings (Tennessee is 5th). In essence, if Carolina can win their tournament and Tennessee stumbles in the SEC Tournament, the Tar Heels could nab the fourth No. 1 seed.

If not, they're a solid No. 2. They could well end up yolked with Tennessee either way, depending on who is on which side of the 1 vs. 2 divide.

No. 3 Seeds Prediction

Duke

The Blue Devils fill in as a likely No. 3 seed. BracketMatrix has them as the third No. 3 seed, which looks solid.

Baylor and Creighton are just ahead of Duke and both of those teams are looking to leap Iowa State and Marquette as No. 2 seeds. So the likely situation is that the teams that finish worst of those Big 12 and Big East groups will join Duke as No. 3 seeds.

Duke has a No. 10 NET ranking and no sub-quad 2 losses on the year. Had the conference been a bit better top to bottom, the Blue Devils could have had a case at a No. 2 seed. As things stand, they're solid at No. 3. If they win the tourney, could they jump to a No. 2? Perhaps.

No. 6 Seeds Prediction

Clemson

The Tigers were clearly the third best team in the ACC, and looked like a solid No. 5 seed. BM posts Clemson as the third No. 5. But Wednesday's loss to No. 11 seed Boston College probably sinks Clemson to a No. 6 seed.

Clemson slid nine spots in the NET, dropping to No. 35, and with a 21-11 record, a No. 6 is their likely final landing spot. If enough teams along the No. 5 seed line have similar conference touranment struggles, Clemson could remain there, but that doesn't seem likely at the moment.

No. 11 Seeds Prediction

Dante Harris and Virginia will be playing for their NCAA Tournament livelihood on Thursday.

Virginia

The Cavaliers find themselves on the NCAA Tournament bubble. A No. 52 NET ranking doesn't do much to help Virginia despite a solid 22-9 record. The Cavs posted no sub-quad 2 losses. Perhaps the best news for Virigina was Wednesday's slate.

With Clemson vanquished, the Cavs probably just need a win over No. 11 seed Boston College to punch their NCAA ticket. Virginia is already listed in 89 of the 98 brackets compiled by BracketMatrix. Another victory, even if followed by a semifinal defeat, should get the Cavs into the NCAA field.

