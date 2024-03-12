ACC Men's basketball tournament seeding scenarios 2024: Exploring Team Standings, Potential Matchups, and Tournament Predictions

The ACC Tournament is getting ready to tip off and there are a lot of potential matchups that we can see as the tournament continues. Will we see some upsets? Let's take a look at everything we need to know about the conference tournament.

ACC Tournament Seeding Scenarios 2024

North Carolina

The North Carolina Tar Heels are the top seed in the tournament. They have a bye into the quarterfinals and face the winner of Virginia Tech vs. Florida State in their first game.

Duke

The Duke Blue Devils have the second seed in the ACC Tournament. They play the winner of the Syracuse vs. NC State/Louisville game in the quarterfinals.

Virginia

The Virginia Cavaliers are in the third seed and have a quarterfinal matchup against the winner of the Clemson Tigers and Boston College/Miami.

Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Panthers are the final team to get an automatic bye for the first two rounds of the ACC Tournament. Pittsburgh will play the winner of Wake Forest vs. winner of Notre Dame/Georgia Tech. They would have to play the UNC Tar Heels if they both win their quarterfinal games.

Wake Forest

Wake Forest is the highest seed without a bye to the quarterfinals. They play the winner of the Georgia Tech and Notre Dame game in the second round and if they win would play Pittsburgh in the quarterfinals.

Clemson

The Clemson Tigers will face off in the second round against the winner of the Boston College vs. Miami first round matchup. They would face Virginia in the quarterfinals if they were to win that matchup.

Syracuse

The Syracuse Orange are the final team to play a winner of a first-round winner. They would face off against the winner against the NC State and Louisville in the second round and they would play the Duke Blue Devils in the quarterfinals.

Virginia Tech

The Virginia Tech Hokies are facing off against the Florida State Seminoles in the second round of the tournament. If they win, they would face off against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the quarterfinals.

Florida State

They have the same path as Virginia Tech as they do not play until the second round of the ACC Tournament.

NC State

The NC State Wolfpack will be facing off against the Louisville Cardinals in the first round of the tournament. They would have to play Syracuse and Duke to get to the semifinals.

Boston College

The Eagles are heading into the first round of the ACC Tournament as they face off against the Miami Hurricanes. Their road to the semifinals consists of Clemson and Virginia, so there is a tough path to the conference tournament.

Georgia Tech

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are playing against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first game of the tournament. They play against Wake Forest and Pittsburgh in order to get to the semifinals.

Notre Dame

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have the same path as Georgia Tech if they were to make a run in the conference tournament.

Miami

The Miami Hurricanes are in the first round and in order to make the semifinals, the team would have to win against Boston College, Clemson and Virginia.

Louisville

The Louisville Cardinals are last in the ACC and face off against the NC State Wolfpack in the first round and will need to beat the Syracuse Orange and Duke Blue Devils in order to make the semifinals.

ACC Tournament 2024 Schedule

Tuesday, March 12

(12) Notre Dame vs. (13) Georgia Tech, 2:00 PM ET

(10) NC State vs. (15) Louisville, 4:30 PM ET

(11) Boston College vs. (14) Miami, 7:00 PM

Wednesday, March 13

(8) Virginia Tech vs. (9) Florida State, 12:00 PM

(5) Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame/Georgia Tech, 2:30 PM

(7) Syracuse vs. NC State/Louisville, 7:00 PM

(6) Clemson vs. Boston College/Miami, 9:30 PM

Thursday, March 14

(1) North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech/Florida State, 12:00 PM

(4) Pittsburgh vs. Winner of Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame/Clemson, 2:30 PM

(2) Duke vs. Winner of Syracuse vs. NC State/Louisville, 7:00 PM

(3) Virginia vs. Winner of Clemson vs. Boston College/Miami, 9:30 PM

Friday, March 15

Semifinal Game 1, 7:00 PM

Semifinal Game 2, 9:30 PM

Saturday, March 16

Finals, 8:30 PM

Who will win the ACC Tournament?

The ACC Tournament has some tough competition but there is a reason why the North Carolina Tar Heels are the top seed in the conference. They have had Duke's number throughout the regular season and if they play up to their capabilities, they are going to win the conference tournament.

