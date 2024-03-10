ACC Tournament Bracket 2024: Dates, schedule, how to watch, tickets and more

The ACC Tournament is right around the corner. With their regular season over, we have the finalized seedings as well.

However, there are a lot of things you need to know about the tournament. But we have broken it down so that you can enjoy some good ole' ACC Tournament basketball.

Let's take a closer look at the tournament bracket and figure out how everything works.

ACC Tournament bracket 2024

With the Atlantic Coast Conference being as large as it is with 15 members, the tournament bracket looks a bit different than others but follows the same format. Each team is seeded from their regular season standings based on their conference record. The bottom-six seeds play in the first round.

The fifth through seventh seeds have byes until the second round, while the eighth and ninth seeds face off in this round. The top four seeds (North Carolina, Duke, Virginia, Pittsburgh) are rewarded byes until the quarterfinals.

The tournament is single elimination, so the team that wins gets an automatic entry into the NCAA Tournament.

ACC Basketball Tournament Schedule 2024

Tuesday, March 12

Game Opponents Time (ET) 1 (12) Notre Dame vs. (13) Georgia Tech 2:00 PM 2 (10) NC State vs. (15) Louisville 4:30 PM 3 (11) Boston College vs. (14) Miami 7:00 PM

Wednesday, March 13

Game Opponents Time (ET) 4 (8) Virginia Tech vs. (9) Florida State 12:00 PM 5 (5) Wake Forest vs. Game 1 Winner 2:30 PM 6 (7) Syracuse vs. Game 2 Winner 7:00 PM 7 (6) Clemson vs. Game 3 Winner 9:30 PM

Thursday, March 14

Game Opponents Time (ET) 8 (1) North Carolina vs. Game 4 Winner 12:00 PM 9 (4) Pittsburgh vs. Game 5 Winner 2:30 PM 10 (2) Duke vs. Game 6 Winner 7:00 PM 11 (3) Virginia vs. Game 11 Winner 9:30 PM

Friday, March 15

Game Opponents Time (ET) 12 Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner 7:00 PM 13 Game 10 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner 9:30 PM

Saturday, March 16

Game Opponents Time 14 Game 12 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner 8:30 PM

When does the ACC Tournament start, and how to watch the games?

Date: March 12-16, 2024

Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The first round of the tournament will be airing exclusively on the ACC Network, while the remaining games will be airing on ESPN/ESPN2. They will be available to stream on ESPN+ as well.

ACC Tournament Tickets 2024

The ACC Tournament is using Ticketmaster for the ticketing of the tournament and are splitting the tickets into sections for a block of games.

The second round and quarterfinals are split into two sections, with two games each being in a session, so there are a lot of ways to get into the arena and see the games live.

When does March Madness 2024 start?

The NCAA Tournament or March Madness does not begin for another week. The First Four games will be on Mar. 19, while the Round of 64 kicks off two days later.

The NCAA Tournament will last until the 2024 National Championship Game takes place on Apr. 8 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

