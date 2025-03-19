Addy Brown transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Iowa State forward if she leaves the program, ft. UCLA

Addy Brown has been a difference-maker for Iowa State this season. The Cyclones forward leads the team in rebounding with 7.6 per game and scores a team-second-best 15.2 points per game.

Despite Brown's dominance, Iowa State had an up-and-down season and is playing a First Four game in the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday. Brown is only a sophomore and may want to take her talent to a more successful program next season.

Brown is a strong forward who gained attention recently for putting up 41 points in a Big 12 Tournament second-round game against Arizona State.

If the sophomore star wants to develop her skills at a stronger contender, here are five possible landing spots.

Top 5 landing spots for Addy Brown

#1, UCLA

At the end of this season, top-ranked UCLA will lose star forward Angela Dugalic. The forward returned to the Bruins for her fifth year of eligibility this season and has made 29 starts in the team's dominant season.

Dugalic does not have any eligibility left after this season and will create a gap in UCLA's roster. The team will need to look for an experienced forward able to consistently start and make an impact on the court.

Addy Brown can be just that person. She outscores Dugalic 15.2 to 7.7 and also averages more assists and rebounds than the UCLA star. Dugalic shoots slightly better from beyond the arc, but Brown has her beat from the field. Brown could fill Dugalic's shoes next season.

#2, USC

Addy Brown could also find herself at UCLA's rival USC. JuJu Watkins' Trojans have had a great season and head into March Madness as a No. 1 seed. Once the tournament is over and they begin looking ahead to next season, they will need to find a new forward.

Kiki Iriafen transferred to USC from Stanford for her final season of eligibility and leads the team in rebounds with 8.3 per game. Iriafen outscores and outrebounds Brown, but they have a similar style of play. Brown finds assisting success more than Iriafen, with 5.2 assists per game as compared to the USC star's 1.9.

The Trojans will need to replace Iriafen with another high-scoring forward to maintain their same level of success, and Brown could fit in.

#3, LSU

The Tigers will be on the hunt for a new star forward after this season. Aneesah Morrow, who leads the team in rebounds with an impressive 13.6 average and also leads in steals with 2.6, will be out of eligibility after this season.

Kim Mulkey's LSU squad went 28-5 this season and enters the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed. The team is just two years out from its 2023 national championship and will look to continue being a leading program.

Brown may be looking to join a more successful team, and LSU will be looking for a high-scoring forward with rebounding ability. That's exactly the type of player Brown is.

#4, N.C. State

N.C. State is a guard-heavy squad, with all five of its top scorers being guards. Adding a solid forward could make the team more dynamic as the Wolfpack looks to elevate itself to the next level of success.

The Wolfpack enters March Madness as a No. 2 seed. The ACC team made it to the Final Four last season but has never won a title. Addy Brown's scoring ability and impressive shooting could provide something new for N.C. State.

#5, TCU

The Horned Frogs, like the Wolfpack, lack a strong forward. TCU, which is a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, is led by guard Hailey Van Lith and center Sedona Prince. Both stars are out of eligibility after this season, and the team will need to do a lot of rebuilding.

One of the Horned Frogs' issues is a lack of a high-scoring forward who can be a difference-maker in big games. Addy Brown may not want to be a part of a rebuild year, but if she's willing to take that chance, she could be of value to TCU.

