Adou Thiero injury update: Kentucky HC John Calipari provides latest update on forward recovery

Kentucky Wildcats forward Adou Thiero has been missing games for his team this season. The 6-foot-eight sophomore has been crucial to the Wildcats on the court throughout his college career. On the other hand, Kentucky is yet to play a game this season with the availability of its complete roster.

With Thiero missing over one-third of the season so far, fans wonder about his injury status. So, what is the update on the Kentucky forward?

Adou Thiero's injury update

Kentucky coach John Calipari had some positive updates about the situation surrounding Adou Theiro. According to Tristan Pharis, the founder and writer of KYInsdier,

"On a positive note, Calipari says Theiro is working out now and 'is on the path where he needs to be' to return."

Thiero was ruled out of Kentucky's most recent 105-96 win against the Georgia Bulldogs. He is one of the team's best defenders and rebounders. However, including the game against Georgia, Thiero missed six straight games this season.

The absence of a full roster has been a challenge for Kentucky. Despite the drawbacks, it compiled a 14-3 campaign (4-1 in the SEC) and ranks in the top ten of the AP Poll and Coaches Top 25 Poll. Calipari informed that Theiro would have to go through a few more tests to determine a timeline for his return. However, it is safe to say that he will be missing for about another week or so.

What happened to Adou Theiro?

Adou Thiero had been dealing with back issues since early December. However, after a hard fall during a rivalry win against Louisville last month, he seems to have re-aggravated his injury and is undergoing rehabilitation.

Kentucky assistant coach Orlando Antigua said earlier this week that the team feels Thiero's absence and could use his abilities on the court.

"It's been felt. Obviously, just not only on the defensive side, just his physicality and ability(on offense) to create off the bounce and get some opportunities on the offensive glass as well. And just his toughness and nose for the ball." - Coach Antigua on Thiero's absence from the field due to injuries (via UK Athletics)

It will be interesting to see if Theiro will make a comeback for the postseason or before that for the Kentucky Wildcats.

