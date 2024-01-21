3 reasons why Reed Sheppard will continue Kentucky's NBA star guard tradition

Reed Sheppard has been creating a buzz during his college career with the Kentucky Wildcats, and all signs are telling that the talented guard is poised to take the NBA by storm, thanks to his background in a renowned college basketball program.

In this article, we explore the factors why Reed Sheppard will make an impact similar to his fellow Wildcats alum Jamal Murray, Devin Booker, Immanuel Quickley and De'Aaron Fox among others.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 reasons why Reed Sheppard will make it good in the NBA

As of this writing, Reed Sheppard is expected to be drafted as the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft. Deemed as a lottery pick, the undersized guard is showing why he may even go up the draft board with the way he plays.

Here are some reasons why his game will translate well in the NBA once he gets his prime chance to play professionally.

1) 3&D

At a height of six-foot-three and as a guard, Sheppard has drawn the attention of the NBA with his adept three-point shooting. Demonstrating an impressive accuracy of 54.9% from beyond the arc, he not only showcases his scoring ability but also makes it challenging for opponents to advance the ball in the half-court, averaging 2.5 steals per game.

In the current NBA landscape, where 3&D players play a crucial role, Reed Sheppard seamlessly embodies and defines that position.

2) Playmaking

More than the shooting and defense, Reed Sheppard also can distribute the ball well and help create for his teammates. In the last few games, he has been getting above the four-assist mark and given more minutes in the NBA, he could be a player that can provide seven assists with a longer playing time.

At six-foot-three, Sheppard will play the guard position for sure in the NBA and can also be a primary ball handler and he won't disappoint.

3) Shot creation

Even with playmaking skills and defensive prowess, Sheppard can also put the ball in the basket with good efficiency. So far, he has provided the Kentucky Wildcats with 56.6% shooting as a guard and that careful and well-thought shot selection is what NBA coaches look for than players who like to chuck a lot of shots to just increase their scoring average.

Despite the ability to shoot the ball, Sheppard has the basketball IQ to know the balance when to take over and help his teammates find their shots.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!