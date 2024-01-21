5 times $411,000 NIL-valued Reed Sheppard and GF Brailey set couple goals among college hoops fans 

Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard has become a fan favorite just a few months into his freshman year due to his incredible shooting prowess. His 3-point shooting stats (53%) have made him the center of attention, and his relationship with Brailey Dizney has also garnered attention off the court.

Both Sheppard and Dizney are Kentucky natives and have dated for three years now. Sheppard attended North Laurel High School, while Dizney attended South Laurel High School.

Let us take a look at five moments that endeared the $411,000 NIL-valued Sheppard and his girlfriend to the fans:

#5. Date night

Reed Sheppard recently posted a picture of himself and Dizney all dressed up in a convertible headed for a date on his Instagram page with the caption:

"Hot date."

#4. Meadow photoshoot

The couple recently had an amazing meadow photoshoot that looked like stills from a movie with the black-and-white effect applied.

#3. Dizney's unwavering support for Sheppard

Dizney posted an emotional message in support of Sheppard after he committed to the Kentucky Wildcats and coach John Calipari last year.

"Watching your dreams come true has been so cool🥲🥲 You’re incredible no doubt about it. All of the hateful words in the world could never discredit your hard work or break your humble spirit. Reed says may his haters live long to see his success but I say they need punched in the face (working on that😉) you deserve the world," she wrote.

#2. Matching Christmas clothes

The couple wore matching Green outfits for Christmas in 2022 in what was the cutest reel of pictures of the pair displayed on Dizney's Instagram page.

#1. The couple celebrated their anniversary in style

In November, Brailey Dizney celebrated the couple's three-year anniversary on Instagram with a reel of pictures of the pair with the adorable caption:

"3 years later and you’re still on my nerves."

Reed Sheppard: Kentucky folk hero

He is only half a season into his college career, and yet Sheppard has already become a Kentucky folk hero with his easy charm and incredible basketball prowess.

John Welch, the Wildcats assistant, was full of praise for him recently:

“His numbers are just crazy,” John Welch said. “He has a great feel for the game. And then he’s combining that with elite shooting. And I think he’s just someone that the other players really enjoy playing with. He’s a selfless player out there. And I think he uses his basketball instincts — feel, on both sides of the ball — extremely well.”

Reed Sheppard is averaging 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists a game for the Wildcats this season and is in the running for Freshman of the Year.