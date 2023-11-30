5 Kentucky Wildcats who could be picked in 2024 NBA Draft.

The Kentucky Wildcats are an NBA factory. Coach John Calipari constantly sends players to the NBA draft. There are more players from UK in the league than any other school. Although the Wildcats have not won a national title since 2012, they have yet another loaded roster this season.

ESPN recently released a 2024 NBA mock draft. Next year’s potential class could be loaded with guys from Big Blue Nation.

Five current Wildcats made the mock draft. Four were projected to go in the first round. That would continue the school's trend of draft picks. Kentucky has had 24 first-round picks since 2012.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let’s take a look at which players from UK’s current roster may join that group next year.

Five NBA prospects from the Kentucky Wildcats

The Kentucky Wildcats (6-1) are No. 12 in the nation, with their lone loss in a neutral site game to then-No. 1 Kansas 89-84. Kentucky also picked up key wins against a top 10 Miami squad and a gritty St. Joseph’s.

So, who is spurring the Wildcats this season? Here are five key Kentucky players. These five are so good they may hear their name called on draft night this summer. It's a list so loaded it does not even include Kentucky's leading scorer, senior guard Antonio Reeves.

Expand Tweet

#5, Aaron Bradshaw

Aaron Bradshaw

Bradshaw is a 7-foot freshman. He was the No. 5 prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports. He was a certified five-star prospect and could shoot up draft boards.

Bradshaw has not yet played as he has rested with injury. He could be coming back this month according to Calipari. He is projected to go around pick No. 38.

#4, Reed Sheppard

Reed Sheppard

Sheppard, a 6-3 freshman guard, is averaging 12.3 points per game this season. He has already bumped up his draft stock with his early play. The sharpshooter is hitting 63.3% of his 3-point attempts. He is also a tenacious defender. He is averaging 3.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He could become a first-round grade and could go somewhere around No. 25.

#3, Rob Dillingham

Rob Dillingham

Dillingham has also been an early standout this season. The 6-3 freshman guard has teamed up with Sheppard to form a dynamic backcourt.

He is second on the team in scoring with 15.4 ppg. He also adds 5.7 apg and 1.6 spg. He has scored in double figures in every game this season.

He is projected to go No. 20.

#2, D.J. Wagner

UK guard D.J. Wagner

The five-star freshman has been fitting in nicely in Calipari's rotation. He is averaging 13.1 ppg. He is struggling from deep, hitting just 25.0% of his 3-pointers.

He is projected at No. 15.

Wagner could easily become a top 10 pick as he continues to settle in Lexington. He has the talent and should get hotter from the floor as the season rolls on.

#1, Justin Edwards

Justin Edwards

Edwards has the NBA body type. The 6-8, 200-pound guard could be a top 10 pick based on his potential. He has the defensive skills to guard on the perimeter as well as defend the paint.

The freshman, who has struggled this season and is raw, is averaging 10.1 ppg and 4.2 rpg in November.