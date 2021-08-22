Top 5 3-and-D players in NBA history

There is no dearth of brilliance in the NBA. Excellent young players can join the league faster than veterans can leave. This aspect of the game breeds competition. Only the absolute best, innately gifted and miraculously hard working, make it to the topmost strata in the league.

The league's creme de la creme is notorious for its cut throat competitiveness and domination. This is only natural considering one needs to not merely reach the top but maintain that spot. And every new young player comes along trotting into the league wanting to dethrone the lords of the NBA.

With that being said, being an absolute beast of a player is not the only way to survive and thrive in the league. In fact, only a handful of every draft pick players register themselves in the history books of the NBA as some of the best to play the game.

Best 3-and-D players in the NBA history

The other way to thrive in the league is simple: Instead of being the best, be the most needed. Basketball is a team game at the end of the day. You can bring together three of the best players in the league and still not win a single playoff game. Without role players, important substitutes, and reliable off-the-bench scorers, a team is incomplete.

With respect to these selfless team players, we will discuss the top 5 3-and-D players in the history of NBA. A 3-and-D player is someone who is specifically a substantial threat from the arc and a key defensive asset to the team. These players do score from inside the arc or the paint, but the most considerable amount of their scoring comes from three-pointers.

For this reason, we will not list the likes of Klay Thompson or Vince Carter due to their additional potential threat from regions inside the arc.

#5 Kyle Korver

Kyle Korver's final few seasons in the league were marred by uncertainty. But just as luck and destiny would have it, Korver is now a player development assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets. A suitable job for an excellent perimeter shooter.

Kyle Korver holds the record for most seasons leading the NBA in 3pt percentage (4 times). pic.twitter.com/dJNu23LVPE — Hawks Nation (@HawksNationCP) August 16, 2021

Kyle's 3-and-D abilities truly bloomed from the 2012-13 to 2016-17 seasons. Kyle averaged 2.5 three-pointers made in the above-mentioned five seasons. In the most noteworthy postseason of his NBA career, 2013-14, saw him average 3.3 beyond-the-arc shots. Of his 13.4 points per game that season, Kyle scored 9.9 from just three pointers.

His job as a defensive player was highlighted during pick-and-roll and perimeter defense. Kyle was also influential as a defensive rebounder and would easily manage to snatch more than a few every night.

#4 Michael Cooper

Michael Cooper (left) defends Jeff Hornacek (right)

If the three-pointer era had not taken over the world of basketball, Michael Cooper would have been the best 3-and-D player to ever pick a basketball. Unfortunately for him, fortunately for modern NBA lovers, perimeter shooting rose unhindered through 2010s and completely changed the game. There are more efficent, lethal, and common three-point scorers in the league now than ever before.

Michael Cooper set what was an NBA Finals record against the Celtics on this day in Lakers history.https://t.co/CF6agCvXuC pic.twitter.com/QeeMt0xRQo — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) June 4, 2018

Coop Scoop is one of the greatest defenders ever for the LA Lakers'. He was known as the Larry Bird stopper, a shadow that would get under the skin of the opponents, not letting them score or execute important plays.

As a three-point shooter, perhaps the following example would give you an idea of his prowess: In game 2 of the 1987 NBA Finals, the Lakers clashed with the Boston Celtics. Despite the overwhelming presence of the NBA giants on the court that night, Cooper, a role player, knocked down 6 of the 7 attempted three-pointers.

