Adou Thiero transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for the Kentucky guard feat. UConn

On Thursday, it was announced that Kentucky Wildcats sophomore guard Adou Thiero entered the NCAA transfer portal.

He spent the previous two years with the program and started 19 games this season, averaging 7.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.7 steals in 21.3 minutes.

So, where are some potential places he could continue his collegiate career? Let's discuss five different programs he should consider.

Possible Adou Thiero landing spots

#1 UConn Huskies

The UConn Huskies make a lot of sense, as Thiero could compete at one of the top programs in college basketball.

The Huskies are going to need to figure out who is going to be on Dan Hurley's roster next season. Thiero would make an excellent fit, especially as seniors Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer won't be on the roster. He would be a great addition to a dominant roster.

#2 Villanova Wildcats

What if a different Big East team tries to snatch him up? The Villanova Wildcats announced the keeping of coach Kyle Neptune. However, after losing in the NIT and two straight seasons of not making the NCAA Tournament, they need a spark.

Villanova needs some excitement, as the success has been limited since Jay Wright left. Adding Adou Thiero could really help the team and make them contend for an at-large bid in next season's NCAA Tournament.

#3 USC Trojans

The Big Ten Conference is going to be loaded with some new teams, and the USC Trojans need to make a splash.

The team failed to make the NCAA Tournament this season, despite being a preseason favorite, and may have a new coach. With some upperclassmen potentially leaving for the NBA draft, Thiero would be a great fit.

That's because they are going to be playing a lot of stiff competition and Adou Thiero is a strong asset who would fit the program.

#4 Memphis Tigers

One thing that's interesting is the family ties as Adou's father, Almany Thiero played for Coach Cal. However, it was not in Kentucky, but in Memphis.

There could be a sense of wanting to do something like his father and play or go to school at the same place as his father. Memphis has some solid pieces, and Thiero would be a great addition.

#5 Providence Friars

The Providence Friars have been doing well, going 21-14 and losing in the first round of the NIT.

The Friars are going to be an interesting team, but Adou Thiero could elevate his game with a team with less of spotlight on him. With Josh Oduro and Ticket Gaines being senors and some other potential NBA draft prospects, this would be a great landing spot for him.

