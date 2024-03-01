Air Force vs Utah State basketball injury report and predictions, March 1: Latest on Jeffrey Mills and Corbin Green

The Air Force Falcons visit the Utah State Aggies in a Mountain West Conference clash on Friday, 11:00 PM ET, at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah.

Air Force comes into the game with a 9-18 overall record and is second last in the MWC with a 2-13 mark. The Falcons are coming off a 79-48 loss at the hands of Boise State on Tuesday, February 27.

On the other hand, the No. 22 Aggies sport a 23-5 win-loss record and are tied for first with Boise State for the top spot in the conference. Utah State picked up a 77-73 overtime win over Fresno State in their last game on Feb. 27.

Also Read: Utah State basketball: Aggies' odds of making March Madness 2024 explored

Air Force vs. Utah State basketball injuries

Air Force has two players on the injured list while Utah State are healthy going into Friday's showdown.

Jeffrey Mills, Air Force

Jeffrey Mills is "questionable" for Friday's game against Utah State due to an undisclosed issue. He was sidelined on Tuesday against Boise State.

The 6-foot-4 junior guard was averaging 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 assists, and 0.2 blocks in 25 games for Air Force.

Corbin Green, Air Force

Corbin Green will not suit up for Air Force for the remainder of the season due to academic issues.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard has averaged 2.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals, and 1.0 blocks in 12 games for the Falcons before he was sidelined.

The Aggies are 16.5-point favorites against Air Force at their home court in Logan, Utah.

Air Force vs. Utah State basketball predictions

Utah State is 16.5-point favorites at home against Air Force with the over/under pegged at 138.5 points.

The Aggies have played excellent basketball with Great Osobor leading the team's overall attack. The 6-foot-8 forward has averaged 17.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks in 28 games for Utah State. The transferee from Montana State has shot 58.7% from the field.

Darius Brown II has also played well for the Aggies in the last 10 games, averaging 14.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

On the other hand, the Falcons are not playing great as of late, losing eight of their last nine games. Ryan Petralis is the team's leading performer with averages of 15.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks.

Petralis is ably supported by Ethan Taylor, who averages 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals. Beau Becker is the third player in double-digits for Air Force at 14.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Prediction: Utah State to cover 16.5 points and win the game over Air Force.

Read More: Why Do 11-Seeds Play in the First Four? Taking a look at NCAA Tournament format