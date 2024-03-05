The Alabama Crimson Tide are on the road to play the Florida Gators on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Alabama is 20-9 and ranks 16th in the nation. The Crimson Tide are coming off an 81-74 home loss to Tennessee on Saturday. Florida, meanwhile, is also 20-9 and coming off an 82-76 road loss to South Carolina.

Alabama vs. Florida basketball injuries

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Florida Gators each have a player dealing with an injury.

Latrell Wrightsell, Alabama

Latrell Wrightsell is day-to-day and is questionable to play on Tuesday due to a head injury.

On Monday, Alabama head coach Nate Oats gave an update about his condition, via FanNation.

"Yeah, he's been doing some basketball skill," Oats said. "He's got to get to the point where he can practice and not have any type of headache the following day. He was on a comeback protocol and then it got reset because he had a setback in it."

"It would be nice to get him back. Again, it's day-to-day. We've got to see how he's able to respond the next morning because once they go back to having a headache they kind of start at day zero again. As you can tell he can shoot, he wasn't doing anything live yet then."

Wrightsell is averaging 9.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Aleks Szymczyk, Florida

Aleks Szymczyk is the only player on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game. The forward is out with a fractured foot and hasn't played a game this season.

Last season, Szymczyk averaged 2.1 ppg and 1.3 rpg in 14 games.

Alabama vs. Florida basketball predictions

The Alabama Crimson Tide are +1.5 underdogs on the road against Florida on Tuesday.

Not having Wrightsell on the roster is a big loss for Alabama as he is the team's top three-point shooter. The Gators play well at home, and their offense will be the difference in this matchup.

Prediction: Florida wins by 3+ points.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Alabama Florida 0 votes