Alabama vs Ole Miss injury report and predictions, February 28: Latest on Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Mohamed Wague and more

The No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide (19-8, 11-3 SEC) play their final game of a two-game road stretch when they visit the Ole Miss Rebels (19-8, 6-8 SEC) on Wednesday night. The matchup tips off at 9:00 p.m. EST on ESPN2 from the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Both teams enter the contest after falling to ranked opponents. The Crimson Tide came up short in a 117-95 loss to No. 17 Kentucky on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Rebels have lost five of their last six games, including their most recent matchup, a 72-59 loss to No. 18 South Carolina on Saturday.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss basketball injuries

While Ole Miss comes into this game with no players listed on their injury report, Alabama has an injury and a suspension on its report.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Alabama

Senior guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is listed as questionable with a head injury and is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis. Wrightsell has missed the last two games for Alabama with the injury and could potentially miss another.

Alabama coach Nate Oats spoke about Wrightsell's injury after he missed the Tide's game against Florida:

"Hopefully, we're able to get Wrightsell back quick. We'll kind of see when he starts to feel a little better. Hopefully, we get him back here soon, though."

Wrightsell was just heating up before his injury, coming off a 21-point game in a win against LSU and 16 points against Texas A&M. The Cal State Fullerton transfer has played 25 games this season since transferring to Alabama, starting eoght times.

Mohamed Wague, Alabama

Junior forward Mohamed Wague is eligible to return after serving a one game suspension laid down by the SEC for elbowing Florida Gator's Alex Condon in the head.

An SEC spokesperson said in a press release regarding Wague's actions against Florida:

"After video review in the conference office, it was determined that Wague committed the fighting act of striking Florida's Alex Condon in the back of the head with his elbow/forearm with 9:25 remaining to play in the first half of Wednesday's game."

Wague has played 24 games for the Crimson Tide this season and earned eight starts after transferring over from West Virginia. He's averaging 4.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss predictions

The No. 14 team in the nation, Alabama, enters the matchup as 5.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 166.5, according to ESPN BET. This is the first time the two teams will meet this season

Although Ole Miss has flown a bit under the radar with a 19-8 overall record, its conference record leaves a bit to be desired at 6-8. Additionally, Alabama has something the Rebels don't, senior guard Mark Sears, who is the Tide's leading scorer and ranks 22nd in the nation in scoring, averaging 20.4 points per game.

Alabama should be able to handle business, but Ole Miss could sneakily make this a closer game than some expect.

Prediction: Alabama to cover 5.5 points.

