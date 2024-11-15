Alabama vs. Purdue prediction, odds & picks for Nov. 15 | College basketball season 2024-25

The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide travel to Mackey Arena to take on the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers on Friday. This game could be an NCAA Tournament preview as they are both going to be highly seeded when March Madness rolls around.

The Crimson Tide (3-0) are coming off a 72–64 home win over the McNeese Cowboys on Monday. Meanwhile, the Boilermakers (3-0) are coming off a 92–84 home win on Monday.

Alabama vs. Purdue prediction

These teams are very similar this season. But without center Zach Edey on the roster clogging the paint, the Boilermakers will be a different beast. Alabama has played a better brand of defense early in the season and has a massive 47.0-34.3 rebounds per game advantage. That cannot be overlooked, so go with the Crimson Tide to win this game.

Trending

Offensively, these teams can shoot the basketball extremely well. Alabama connects on 49.4% of its shot attempts while Purdue shoots 54.4% from the floor. When looking at KenPom's offensive ratings, the Crimson Tide are sixth with a 118.7 rating while the Boilermakers are fourth at 118.9. Take the over as the better bet here.

Alabama vs. Purdue odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Alabama -2.5 (-115) Over 164.5 (-110) -150 Purdue +2.5 (-105) Under 164.5 (-110) +125

Alabama vs. Purdue picks

Pick #1: Over 164.5

Pick #2: Alabama Crimson Tide ML (-150)

Pick #3: Mark Sears 20+ Points (-165)

Alabama vs. Purdue head-to-head

These teams are unfamiliar with one another as this is their 10th meeting. Purdue won six of its nine games, including the most recent one on Dec. 9, 2023. In that game, it beat the Purdue Boilermakers on a neutral site in Toronto, Canada, 92–88.

How to watch Alabama vs. Purdue

This game between the Crimson Tide and the Boilermakers will exclusively be streamed on Peacock. That means you need the app to watch this elite college basketball matchup.

Senior guard Mark Sears has been an outstanding offensive threat. He shoots the basketball well with a 50.0/42.9/76.9 shooting split. He is the type of player who will step up against tougher opponents and score the basketball. Expect him to be more aggressive with his shot selection and reach that 20-point mark for the second time this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here