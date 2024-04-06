Alabama vs UConn men's basketball history: H2H, records and more

The semifinal game between UConn and Alabama on Saturday is a study in contrasts.

After failing to make the NCAA Final Four in the first 60 years of the event, the Huskies have been a fixture in the last 25 years. Meanwhile, this is the Tide's first Final Four appearance. But both schools have a rich and entertaining college basketball history. Here's the story of their budding rivalry:

Alabama vs UConn men's basketball history

Connecticut and Alabama first played in the 2004 Elite Eight.

Alabama built up its hardwood history under coach C.M. Newton, who intergrated the program. Newton led it to its first NCAA Tournament appearance, reaching the Sweet 16, in 1976.

After Newton's retirement, Wimp Sanderson took Bama through something of a golden era. T Tide won the SEC Tournament four times in five years in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Sanderson took the Tide to the Sweet 16 six times during his tenure.

Mark Gottfried led the Tide to the Elite Eight in 2004, which was their first appearance in that round. Current coach Nate Oats was hired in 2019 and has brought innovative approaches to UA. Oats has helped the program win regular season and conference tournament titles in 2021 and 2023. Now, he has reached the Final Four.

UConn's basketball program had failed to achieve much success before the hiring of Jim Calhoun in 1986. Calhoun helped the Huskies achieve meaningful March success, but failed to reach the FInal Four until 1999. But he won a title with that team and picked up additional championships in 2004 and 2011.

UConn was often led by elite guards, and that held true under new coach Kevin Ollie, who won the 2014 title thanks to Shabazz Napier. Dan Hurley led the team to the 2023 title.

The Huskies are odds on favorites to repeat as the sport's first back-to-back champions since Florida in 2006 and 2007. This is the school's seventh Final Four, but they've won five championships in their first six appearances.

Alabama vs UConn men's basketball H2H

UConn and Alabama have only played twice. The met in the NCAA Tournament in 2004 and played a neutral site game in Portland, Oregon, for the Nike Classic early in the 2022-23 season.

That 2004 matchup was in the Elite Eight, meaning it involved the UA team that at the time was the most successful NCAA Tournament team in school history.

UConn won 87-71. Ben Gordon scored 36 points for the Huskies, while Rashad Anderson added 28. National Player of the Year Emeka Okafor scored just two points. Chuck Davis scored 24 points to pace Alabama.

The 2022 matchup with also a solid beating, with UConn besting the Tide 82-67.

Notable record in the Alabama vs UConn series

Perhaps the most interesting fact of the brief series is this. In both years when UConn faced Bama, the Huskies went on to win the NCAA Championship.

Of course, as one of the two meetings was in the Elite Eight, perhaps that's not as random as it seems. But a victory in this matchup obviously helps the winner's title chances yet again.

When was the last time Alabama beat UConn?

The Tide have never beaten the Huskies.

When was the last time UConn beat Alabama?

The last matchup, on Nov. 25, 2022, was an 82-67 win for UConn. Adama Sanogo, who would go on to be the 2023 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player, had 25 points in the victory over Bama. Other double-digit scorers for UConn were Jordan Hawkins (16 points), Alex Karaban (12) and Joey Calcaterra (10).

Meanwhile, the Tide were led by freshman Brandon Miller. En route an SEC Player of the Year season, Miller had 18 points and nine rebounds in the loss, while Jaden Bradley had a dozen points off the bench. Current Tide Star Mark Sears had eight points and five rebounds.

Can the Tide pull off their first win over UConn, or will the Huskies complete the first NCAA title repeat in nearly two decades? With UConn as an 11.5 point favorite, an Alabama upset would be truly historic.

