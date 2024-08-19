“I think I'll miss all the stuff in between”: When former Iowa star Kate Martin bid farewell to her time with the Hawkeyes

Kate Martin spent six seasons with Iowa before wrapping up her college career with the Hawkeyes in June. The Las Vegas Aces picked Martin in the second round of the 2024 WNBA draft.

The six-foot guard missed her entire redshirt year after sustaining an ACL tear in her left knee, followed by an injury in her lateral meniscus. As a result, she received an extra year of eligibility, which was exhausted this summer.

Kate Martin bid farewell to Iowa after guiding it to the NCAA championship game. In March, she shared an emotional note reflecting on her time with the Hawkeyes.

"I grew up just the biggest Hawkeye fan ever 'cause obviously as most people know Coach Jay is my aunt, and so I grew up just around the women's basketball team, and I idolized every single player on the team. I think I'll just miss all the stuff in between, all the dinners, all the road trips, every locker room moment, all the time off the court with all my teammates as well," Martin said.

"I probably won't remember any of the stats. ... but I'll just remember all the laughs and all the good times I've spent with my teammates," she added. "I just think I hope that I've impacted people in a positive way, little kids, adults whatever it is, I just hope that people know me as Kate the person, instead of Kate, the basketball player."

Martin was the captain of Iowa for four years. In her senior year, she played a key role in taking Iowa to its first national championship game. She helped the team reach the national title game again this year, but Iowa lost both times.

Kate Martin's pre-game outfit features Iowa logo

Ahead of the Aces' WNBA matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday, Kate Martin gained attention on social media due to her pre-game outfit. Martin wore a Nike shirt with the Iowa University logo and the phrase "Hawkeye Nation."

Kate Martin signed a rookie contract with the Aces in April. She made her WNBA debut on May 18, 2024, in a win against Los Angeles. She scored three points, grabbed five rebounds and provided three assists.

Martin has played 25 games this season, averaging 3.2 points and 1.9 rebounds.

