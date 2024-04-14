WNBA Rookie Salary: How much does a rookie make in women's league?

The upcoming WNBA draft is receiving much more attention than in years past due to the entry of college stars like Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and Caitlin Clark.

These talented women made some serious bank in college due to their respective NIL valuations and you might be wondering how much they'll make with their upcoming rookie deals.

The salary in the professional women's league is nowhere near what rookies make in the NBA. Additionally, the amount that a player makes will depend on where they are drafted.

Players who will be taken with the first four picks will make $240,474 in their first three years. If their fourth-year option gets picked up, they will make an additional $97,582 bringing the total to $338,056.

The next four picks will make slightly less. Their first three years will be worth $230,747 and their fourth-year option is worth $93,636.

Rounding out the first round of the WNBA draft are picks nine through twelve. Rookies taken with these picks will make $221,026 in their first three years and if their year four option gets picked up by their team, they make an additional $89,692.

Picks taken in the second round, regardless of where they are taken all have a similar contract amount. These rookies will make $211,300 in the first three years with a potential to make an additional $85,745.

Each rookie taken in the third round of the WNBA draft will also have the same scale on their contracts. Every rookie taken from pick 25-36 will have a contract worth $198,303 in the first three years with an additional $78,527 if their fourth-year option gets picked up.

Of course, this does not take into account the sponsorship deals and other incentives that a player might earn while they are still on their rookie contracts.

Which players are projected to be taken with the first four picks of the WNBA draft?

There is plenty of excitement surrounding this year's WNBA draft due to the amount of potential stars coming into the women's league. Several players who made a big splash in college declared for the pros but despite that star power, there is a clear number one.

There is no question that Caitlin Clark will go first in the upcoming draft and any unlikely surprises here will cause a meltdown among the fans. At number two, Stanford's defensive stalwart Cameron Brink is projected to go number two to the LA Sparks.

The next woman likely to be taken is Kamila Cardoso, who climbed into the top three after a fantastic performance during the tournament.

The fourth pick isn't quite as sure as one and two. UConn's Aaliyah Edwards or Tennessee's Rickea Jackson could be taken number four as both have shown some star potential. Outside of the top four, Angel Reese is perhaps the most interesting player remaining and fans will also be anticipating where she'll land.