WNBA Draft requirements: How college basketball players become eligible for draft?

The 2024 WNBA draft is just a few days away and a new generation of stars will be joining the pro ranks. Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink are some of the top prospects expected to land in the first round of the draft.

If a college player decides to enter the WNBA draft, there are important requirements one must meet to be eligible for the annual event.

WNBA draft requirements

There are requirements one must accomplish to enter the draft:

A player must be 22 years old within the calendar year of the WNBA draft.

She must complete her college degree three months before the draft.

Her college eligibility must be completed.

If one is an international player, she must be 20 years old during the calendar year of the draft.

The player can also declare for the draft early while still playing in the NCAA tournament. Also, one must declare 48 hours after her team's campaign ends.

Once any or all of the requirements are met, the player can enter the WNBA draft.

When is the 2024 WNBA Draft night?

The 2024 WNBA draft will take place on April 15 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York, and it will be broadcast live on ESPN at 7:30 ET.

The event's original venue was South Street Seaport Studios in Manhattan. However, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert moved the draft venue to a bigger space due to the possible influx of fans attending the event. The Brooklyn Academy of Music can house 1,000 patrons.

The 2024 WNBA draft will also be streaming live on WNBA league pass via the WNBA app.

WNBA games to stream live on Prime Video starting May 16

The WNBA recently announced that the league's regular season games will stream live on Prime Video beginning May 16.

"The @WNBA returns to @PrimeVideo with a star-studded schedule, tipping off May 16."

Prime Video will initially stream 21 regular-season games, including five doubleheaders.

The May 16 tip-off game will feature a match between New York Liberty and Indiana Fever at 7 pm ET. Its double-header on May 23 will have the Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty at 7 pm ET, followed by the Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury at 10 pm ET.

Wrapping up the month will be the Seattle Storm against the Indiana Fever on May 30.