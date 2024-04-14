“Don’t have a man AT ALL” - $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese dismisses rumors around viral video from Knicks-Nets game

Angel Reese was spotted courtside at Madison Square Garden arena to watch the New York Knicks take down crosstown rivals the Brooklyn Nets 111-107 Friday night. However, when cameras panned on the LSU Tigers superstar during the game, one fan used lip-reading skills to allegedly decipher she was talking about her "man," and the post went viral on X.

Reese, who has NIL deals worth $1.8 million as per On3, didn't take long to respond to the viral claim and refute the rumors about the video.

"This is not what I said lmaooo I don’t have a man AT ALL."

Before the 2024 NCAA Tournament, Reese claimed she was single during an Instagram Live session. She now appears to have maintained that status ahead of the WNBA draft.

Reese was previously in a relationship with Cam'Ron Fletcher, a basketball player at Florida State.

How did Angel Reese fare in her final collegiate season?

Angel Reese in action for the LSU Tigers

Angel Reese had a strong final season with the LSU Tigers. She averaged 18.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and one block per game in her senior year.

The Tigers made it to the final of the SEC Tournament but suffered a 79-72 loss to Dawn Staley's South Carolina in the title game. LSU clinched the No. 3 seed for the NCAA Tournament and went on to have a strong run in the postseason, beating Rice, Middle Tennessee and UCLA to reach the Elite Eight.

However, Reese and Co. lost 94-87 against Caitlin Clar's Iowa in the quarterfinals, and, in the process, LSU failed to defend its NCAA crown.

Nonetheless, all eyes will now turn toward April 15's WNBA draft, where many believe Reese is a top-10 pick. Some have also suggested that the LSU superstar could go as early as second overall, behind Iowa's Caitlin Clark.

It will be interesting to see where Reese lands in the WNBA. She leaves the NCAA as a national champion with a host of individual accolades.

The 2024 WNBA draft will take place on Monday at the famed Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.