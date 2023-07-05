Amid Bob Huggins DUI charge, Josh Eilert drops a promising message on taking the top job at WVU: "I feel 100% prepared and confident"

Replacing a Hall of Fame coach who's been on the job 16 years won't be easy, but Josh Eilert, West Virginia's interim head coach, is backing himself to succeed.

Eilert will have a lot of people to prove wrong especially considering the sheer number who used his background against him. All of the candidates linked to the job had head coaching experience except for Josh him.

Huggins left as the winningest active coach, and more than a few coaches with the necessary experience were passed over in favor of Eilert.

He reinforced the idea that he has to come out from under Huggins shadow and be his own man.

"It's hard," Huggins said. "It really is. Coach Huggins had a lot to do with everybody that's in this program. But I did, as well. I've been with them 17 years, like I said before, in every capacity. ... So, I've played every role in the program, and I've had my hands in almost everything that goes on around here.

"For me, I feel 100% prepared and confident that I can take on this challenge and get the ship to calmer waters, so to speak."

Josh Eilert named WVU interim head coach: 'I've got to earn it. That's what we are going to do'

The Josh Eilert era

Bob Huggins' resignation after his arrest for a DUI and assistant Josh Eilert's subsequent promotion was not in the plans for the Mountaineers. Yet they find themselves having to readjust to the new reality.

Eilert joined West Virginia 16 years ago as a video coordinator on Huggins' staff and then graduated to assistant athletics director for basketball operations. His highest position was assistant coach, which he reached late last year.

A few players have entered the transfer portal after being given a special 30-day dispensation by the NCAA to do so after Huggins resigned. Three players immediately entered the portal but possibly the most talented decided to stay with Eilert.

Kerr Kriisa is viewed as one of West Virginia's best players, so when he entered his name into the transfer portal, it was a huge blow. His public show of support and U-turn just a a few days inspires confidence in Eilert.

Ex-West Virginia coach John Beilein was under serious consideration for the job, but talks fell through. Athletic director Wren Baker was adamant that Jim Eilert is an interim coach and that the search for a more permanent option would go on next summer. His reign has barely begun, and yet the clock is already ticking against Eilert.

