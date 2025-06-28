Analyst names five college basketball stars who can make a great impact in the 2026 NBA Draft ft. Auburn's Tahaad Pettiford 

The 2025 NBA draft has come and gone. The next wave of NBA stars has been drafted out of the college basketball ranks. As a result, for college basketball analysts, it is time to turn their focus to the 2025-26 season and the players who could be drafted high next season.

Ad

There is plenty of excitement around some of the players who are expected to be one-and-done next season. Players like BYU's AJ Dybantsa and Kansas's Darryn Peterson are expected to be big stars and only play one season before declaring for the NBA draft. They will likely compete to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft.

However, every year, there are returning college players who break out and establish themselves as stars. On Friday, ESPN analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo compiled a list of the five best returning players who could have an impact on the 2026 NBA draft.

Ad

Trending

Top five returning college basketball players who could impact the 2026 NBA draft

#1 Jayden Quaintance

Jaydan Quaintance is returning to college after one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils. He transferred to Kentucky in the offseason and will be expected to play a bigger role. According to ESPN, he was the No. 17-ranked player in his recruiting class and should be set for a big breakout season.

Ad

#2 Yaxel Lendeborg

Yaxel Lendeborg had a big breakout season with the UAB Blazers, averaging 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.7 steals per game. He is now taking a step up in competition by transferring to Michigan. He should be poised to have another big year and could impact the 2026 NBA draft.

#3 Bennett Stirtz

Bennett Stirtz was a standout on Drake last season, averaging 19.2 points per game. Now that he is heading to a more high-profile team in Iowa, he should get more attention from NBA scouts.

Ad

#4 Isaiah Evans

Isaiah Evans was limited in how much he could play for Duke last season because of how deep a roster the Blue Devils had. However, with several players, including Cooper Flagg, leaving in the 2025 NBA draft, Isaiah Evans should have a bigger chance to emerge as a star this coming season. Evans was the No. 15-ranked player in the 2024 recruiting class.

#5 Tahaad Pettiford

Tahaad Pettiford looked good while not starting this past season, averaging 11.6 ppg. However, he will be expected to step into a starting role in 2025-26 and could be a breakout star for the Auburn Tigers.

Pettiford participated in the NBA combine before opting to return to college. He looked good while still young and got the attention of scouts. They will be watching to see how he performs this coming season to see if he is ready for the NBA in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here