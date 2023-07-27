Angel Reese teams up with Cavinder Twins in TikTok video: LSU mega-star and Miami social media sensations light up the screen together

Angel Reese is an enigma like few others in College Sports. After bagging the Breakout Athlete of the Year award at the ESPYs, she teamed up with the Cavinder Twins for a TikTok video, which has now gone viral.

The TikTok crossover between the College Basketball stars saw them dancing to Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj's "Barbie World" . The basketball stars even turned up to the ESPYs in the exact same Nadine Merabi sparkling gown.

Angel Reese is featured front and center in the video, right between the social media sensation twins.

21-year-old Reese found her path to stardom after she led the lady Tigers to a National Championship this season, with a crushing victory over Caitlin Clark and Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies. She currently boasts over 2.5 million followers on Tiktok.

Meanwhile, the Cavinder Twins, Haley and Hanna, have a massive following of over 4.5 million fans on the social media platform.

The twins brought their collegiate career to an end following Miami's Elite Eight loss to Angel Reese and the Tigers. Over the summer, the twins chose to forego their 5th year of eligibility and opted into an NIL contract with the WWE instead.

How far can Angel Reese and the Tigers reach in the upcoming season?

LSU v Iowa

Angel Reese has had a magical year so far. The 21-year-old won the National Championship with the LSU Tigers and continued her summer with a silver medal at the FIBA Women's AmeriCup while representing Team USA.

But her eyes will undoubtedly be set on ensuring that the Lady Tigers are the last ones standing at the end of the upcoming College Basketball season. With the star-studded roster that the team boasts, they are certain contenders for the top rank in all projections for the upcoming NCAA Championship.

Besides Reese, the 2023-23 Tigers roster will also feature some of the nation's top players such as Haley Van Lith and Aneesa Morrow. Van Lith and Morrow were two of the top prospects on the transfer portal, and their move to LSU has definitely turned the Tigers into a College Basketball superteam.

The Tigers will enter next season as the overwhelming championship favorites. But with the ups and downs of the NCAA Championship, a major upset to topple the champs is always on the cards.