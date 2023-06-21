In Photos: Cavinder twins tease next career path, endorsing supplement: WWE and Bucked Up opening up doors for the former Miami ballers

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are more than just hoops stars. They are also savvy businesswomen and social media sensations.

The twins, fresh off their graduation from the University of Miami, have capitalized on the new name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities in college sports, landing partnerships with several brands, including Boost Mobile, Dr. Pepper, Betr and WWE. They have also created their own apparel line, Baseline Team.

The Cavinder twins are not done making moves. They have teased their next career move: joining forces with Bucked Up, a sports nutrition company that offers supplements, energy drinks and apparel.

The twins posted a series of photos on their Instagram account, showing them flaunting Bucked Up products and taking a helicopter ride to the company’s headquarters. They wrote:

“something very exciting is coming.”

The photos got thousands of likes and comments from their fans, who showed their enthusiasm and curiosity about the twins’ new venture.

From Basketball to WWE to Bucked Up: The Cavinder Twins' journey

Hanna Cavinder #15 and Haley Cavinder #14 of the Miami Hurricanes

The Cavinder twins’ deal with Bucked Up makes sense, considering their passion for fitness and wellness. The twins have often shared videos of themselves working out, dancing and dribbling on TikTok, where they have over four million followers.

The twins have also been part of WWE’s Next In Line program, which aims to scout college athletes for professional wrestling careers. The twins made their debut on stage at WWE’s NXT Series in June 2023, where they cheered on Thea Hail after she won her battle royal.

The twins have said that they want to be “the next Bella Twins for sure”. They are open to wrestling in the future and want to explore other opportunities beyond basketball and sports.

The Cavinder twins have shown that they are not scared to try new things and follow their passions. Whether it is promoting supplements, wrestling or creating content. The twins have shown that they are more than just basketball players. They are influencers, entrepreneurs and role models for millions of people.

Poll : 0 votes