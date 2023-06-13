Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark: Who is the favorite for 2023 Player of the Year, the Bayou Barbie or Iowa sharpshooter?

Angel Reese versus Caitlin Clark is probably one of the most divisive current topics in sport. The rivalry has been touted as the Larry Bird versus Magic Johnson of college basketball, and they are living up to the hype.

The case for Angel Reese

The pictures and video of Angel "The Bayou Barbie" Reese pointing at her ring finger in a gesture similar to Steph Curry in last year's NBA final is iconic. It also just happened that Caitlin Clark was passing right in front of her. Now, fans have made a rivalry out of the two outstanding players.

Angel Reese deservedly won the award for most outstanding player in the NCAA finals this year after leading her team to the championship. It helps her case that she guided her LSU Tigers team to the title with a win in the final against The Iowa Hawkeyes, Caitlin's team.

On the way to the award, she broke the single season record for most double doubles. Her award brought forth a new spate of heated debate because some fans felt that Caitlin deserved it more. Some even argued Angel's teammate Alexis Morris also deserved it more.

Angel Reese managed to take LSU to the title for the first time in their history and that alone makes her a special player. She transferred into the program as a sophomore. She found a fellow kindred spirit in coach Kim Mulkey, who has unleashed her talent to the world.

Reese's numbers are mind-blowing, averaging 23.3 points and 15.6 rebounds this season. She finished the season with 34 double doubles, including the 15 points and 10 rebounds against Iowa. Seen in this context, it is no wonder she was awarded the Most Outstanding Player after the finals.

Bri Lewerke @brilewerke Let’s appreciate the level of talent we saw in this championship.



Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark was top tier basketball & entertainment.

The case for Caitlin Clark

Fans of Caitlin Clark have pointed out that The Most Outstanding Player is usually awarded to the best player in the final four, including the semi-finals and the final. Caitlin dropped 41 points in the semis against South Carolina and added a further 30 points game in the final, surely that's enough.

Her season average was simply amazing. She averaged 27.7 points,8.6 assists and 7.2 rebounds this season, leading to the championship game. There's also the matter of Caitlin finishing the NCAA tourney with 191 points, the most ever scored by anyone in the NCAA championships, male or female.

She was going up against a lot of history, though. The only player to lose the championship and still get the MOP award was Dawn Staley of the Virginia Cavaliers in 1991.

There's the issue of the Wooden Award, which Caitlin Clark won, giving her a haul of the personal gongs on offer. She has now won The Wooden, Associated Press, Wade, The Naismith, and Meyers Drysdale awards this season and fully deserved to. She has to be the clear favorite for the 2023 player of the year award as well.

