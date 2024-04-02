Angel Reese has had a stellar collegiate career, from showing her potential in Maryland to going full bloom in LSU.

Reese, who transferred from Maryland in 2022 after two seasons, led the Lady Tigers to their first women's basketball national championship, beating Iowa 102-85 in the final.

The six-foot-three forward finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block to be voted as the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four. In 36 games, she averaged 23.0 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks and could have ventured into the WNBA.

However, she opted to return to LSU this year for an opportunity to go back-to-back. Reese guided LSU to an Elite Eight appearance, only to fall to the Caitlin Clark-led Iowa 94-87 in a rematch of last year's final.

She finished with 17 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals before fouling out late in the game. "The Bayou Barbie" will have a few weeks to decide if she will stay with the Lady Tigers for another crack at the title or sign up for the WNBA Draft ,just like her counterpart Clark.

If she opts to include her name in the WNBA Draft, here are the teams that will be very likely to secure her services.

Top five landing spots for Angel Reese if she decides to turn pro

#1 Los Angeles Sparks

The three-time WNBA champions have not made the playoffs in the last three seasons.

They own two first-round picks, the second and fourth picks (from Seattle following a Jan. 31 trade that sent Kia Nurse to the Sparks and this year's first-round selection for a first-round pick in 2026).

They have two tries to get Reese from the draft. but it's most likely that they will get her as the second pick, after Caitlin Clark. Reese has the potential to become a superstar with the Sparks and be the next Lisa Leslie and Candace Parker.

She's expected to become the foundation of the rebuilding Sparks who are seeking to revitalize their old glory starting this season. Reese could be paired with Layshia Clarendon, who was the fourth-best scorer in the team last season, averaging 11.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

The Sparks also own the fourth overall pick this year which they could use for another big-time rookie to play alongside Reese.

#2 Chicago Sky

The Chicago Sky

Chicago made it to the first round of the playoffs last season but was swept by the Las Vegas Aces.

With top scorers Kahleah Cooper and Courtney Williams moving to Phoenix and Minnesota, respectively, Marina Mabrey needs a frontcourt presence that could help her bring the Sky back to the playoffs.

The Sky has the third overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, which they could use to get Reese and strengthen their frontcourt moving forward. And as a side note, the city of Chicago has had luck with the No. 3 pick, as they used it 40 years ago to select Michael Jordan, and the rest is history.

#3 Dallas Wings

Dallas will have a steady interior presence if they pick Reese in the WNBA Draft.

Dallas has made it into three successive postseason appearances but have only made it through the second round last year.

With the Wings' core intact, it's possible that Reese could slide to small forward or play her usual power forward spot. She could be paired with Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard and form a solid forward triumvirate, providing headaches to opposing teams in the upcoming season.

#4 Washington Mystics

Britney Sykes will have a frontcourt mate if Reese is drafted by the Mystics.

With Elena Delle Donne out for the year, the Mystics may need someone who has a winning mentality to lead them for the 2024-25 season.

That could be Reese, who had led LSU to the 2023 national championship. She had two seasons under four-time champion coach Kim Mulkey, and that could be enough to send the Mystics back to the playoffs.

Reese could become Washington's top defender, as no player has averaged a single block last season. Only Delle Donne and Shakira Austin came close with 0.9 bpg. Their rebounding was also suspect, as Austin was their leading rebounder last season with 7.0 boards a game.

#5 Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx can have a better defender if they will pick Reese.

The Lynx have made it to the last season's playoffs after missing it in 2022. They will still have top scorers Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride this season but need a power forward/center type of player to man the frontline and ease the burden off their two offensive weapons.

That player could be Reese, who has put the nation on notice since last year with her double-doubles and amazing defense that could alter shots. A defensive lynchpin like Reese is what the Lynx need if they want to move deep into the playoffs.

Any team would covet the defensive skills and leadership Angel Reese has. The six-foot-threeforward, just like Caitlin Clark, could turn a struggling team into a championship contender in a couple of years if the right system is employed and great players to complement her are in place.