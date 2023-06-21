Anthony Black replacements: How will the Razorbacks replace the talented guard once he is selected in the 2023 NBA Draft?

Anthony Black already got the green room invite that allows him to attend the 2023 Draft night with his family. While the Razorbacks fraternity will look on in pride, coach Eric Musselman is already looking towards next season and his roster's readiness.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are known for their efficient operation in recruitment and while losing a player as gifted as Black is a blow, they will definitely find a worthy replacement.

Coach Musselman seems to be building a reputation as a career builder and elite players who want to make it to the NBA are flocking to him. They have already acquired a few players through the transfer portal, with many of them being high-level prospects. The answer to their Anthony Black-shaped hole could be right within their roster already.

The players they acquired through the transfer portal include: Khalif Battle, Jeremiah Davenport, Keyon Menifield and Tramon Mark.

Will Whitson @will_whitson2 Layden Blocker, El Ellis, Jeremiah Davenport, Khalif Battle and Tramon Mark are ALL in the Arkansas practice gym getting their first workout in together Layden Blocker, El Ellis, Jeremiah Davenport, Khalif Battle and Tramon Mark are ALL in the Arkansas practice gym getting their first workout in together 👀 https://t.co/yanuR7fAeO

Anthony Black is a ball-dominant, creative, energetic, and well-rounded player once he steps on the court. So, how do the Razorbacks replace his output average of 12.8 points, 3.9 assists, and 5.1 rebounds?

The Razorbacks will have to replace the energy and relentlessness with which Black played. Particularly, his perimeter defending which can only be matched by Jaylen Clark in this year's draft class.

#1 Jeremiah Davenport

The first player who comes to mind is also a player who just transferred to the Razorbacks from the Cincinnati Bearcats, Jeremiah Davenport. He played as a shooting guard for the Bearcats and he is exactly the same size as Anthony Black.

His numbers last season were: 9.1 points and 4.2 rebounds. While not quite the same as Black, he had a stellar 2021-2022 season where he averaged 13.4 points and 5.5 rebounds. He is the closest stylistically and in terms of output to the departing Black.

#2 Tramon Mark

Miami v Houston

Another player who could replace Black is Tramon Mark who entered the transfer portal from Houston.

He shot 32.8% from the 3-point range while averaging 10.1 points and 4.9 rebounds. Although he has been touted more as a Ricky Council IV replacement, his end product might also cover for Anthony Black.

#3 Keyon Menifield

Washington v Gonzaga

Keyon Menifield is a transfer from Washington where he was on the Pac-12 All-Freshman team and had an assist-turnover ratio of 1.87, seventh in the league overall. He has shown both defensive and attacking bursts where his numbers explode like Black.

His 10.0 points and 3.1 assist numbers can be improved upon and he is at exactly the right program for that to happen.

Poll : 0 votes