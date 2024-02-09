Are Fletcher and Foster Loyer related? Looking at the Purdue Guard's connections to the former Michigan State player 

Purdue's sharpshooting sophomore guard Fletcher Loyer is among the best long-range snipers in men's hoops. True enough, his shooting has helped the Boilermakers solidify their position atop the Big Ten. If his name sounds a little familiar, especially if you're a Davidson or Michigan State fan, it should.

Foster Loyer, who played for the Davidson Wildcats (and formerly for the Michigan State Spartans) shares a last name with the Purdue guard. But are they related? Let's have a look.

Are Fletcher and Foster Loyer related?

Yes, they are related. Fletcher Loyer and Foster Loyer are brothers. They are sons of former hoops scout and current coach John Loyer, who spent a good amount of time as an assistant coach in the NBA (more on this later).

The Loyer brothers grew up around basketball, and that'ss evident in their careers. Fletcher is an integral rotation player for the Big Ten-leading and second-seeded Boilermakers, while Foster last played for Davidson in the 2022-2023 season.

Who is Foster Loyer?

As previously mentioned, Foster Loyer played for Davidson and Michigan State, having had a collegiate hoops career spanning five seasons (three for the Spartans and the two for the Wildcats).

While Loyer might not be as well-known as fellow former Wildcat Stephen Curry, he has also made himself a name for Davidson as a sweet-shooting guard during his time there.

His best collegiate seasons were played for the school, averaging just over 16 points/game in 21-22 and 22-23. He also shot an elite 43.8% from the 3-point land in the 21-22 season and averaged 93.5% from the free throw line that same year.

His stint in Charlotte earned him two Second-Team All-Atlantic 10 honors in as many seasons. That proves that he was far more than just a guy who could shoot the lights out from downtown. Before that, in high school in 2018, he was named the Mr. Basketball of Michigan and is also a four-time First Team All-State player.

Fletcher Loyer and his older brother played each other in 2022, with that year's Purdue-Davidson game garnering a lot of attention. That year, Foster was the Wildcats' leading scorer, while Fletcher was the Boilermakers' second-leading man.

The Loyer brothers' basketball background

Fletcher Loyer and his older brother Foster were raised on basketball, mainly due to their dad's job.

As previously mentioned, their father John Loyer spent time as an assistant coach in the NBA. He had stints with the Portland, Philadelphia, New Jersey and Detroit. He was also named the interim head coach for the Pistons during the 2014 season.

Loyer brought his sons along, with the two youngsters serving as ball boys and rebounders for players like Allen Iverson, Kyle Korver and Andre Iguodala in practice, when all three were playing for the Sixers (via Journal & Courier).

As expected, Foster and Fletcher Loyer eventually picked up and played competitive hoops. Both were stars at Clarkston High School, gaining reputations as scorers and long-range snipers long before their collegiate careers took off.