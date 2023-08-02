Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was seen as an undersized guard coming out of high school. The Chef has a history of being overlooked as a player, though he has proved almost all the critics otherwise each time.

In high school, Curry didn't have the best time attracting scouts. He wasn't a 6-foot-3 guard with an athletic build. Instead, he was skinny and short, though he held his game valuable around his shooting.

As a young teen, Curry wanted to play for Virginia Tech, as his father, Dell Curry, had played for the Hokies in the early 80s. Though schools like Duke, Texas and others were far from noticing him in his high school days, Curry had improved his overall skill by his senior year.

He became quite popular then, enough to have Virginia Tech's coach come to his house. Curry had the skill, though what he lacked was size.

It was the only reason why Virginia Tech decided to move on with Stephen Curry in the first place. To his luck, it was for the better for him not to have signed up to play for major D1 schools at the time.

Speaking on a recent episode of "Hot Ones," Curry delved deep into his collegiate career:

"Having gone to Tech or Duke or whatever, maybe I, like, ride the bench the first year, and I don't get that experience. I don't know if I'd be the same player, so it's kind of a message to go where the best fit is for you.

"As much as you might wanna have the pedigree or the resume to say, 'I played in the ACC, I played in a power conference.' But you know, myself, Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, guys who went to mid-major colleges, they'll find you wherever you're at.

"I had faith at the time, I didn't know how it would plan out, but I wouldn't change that experience for anything."

Stephen Curry was a star at Davidson

NCAA Basketball Tournament - East Region- Second Round

The four-time NBA champion talked about the possibility of having played at schools like Duke and Texas. While he did have the potential to compete at such a level, playing for Davidson made him the player he is today.

Not only that, but Davidson had the proper role for Stephen Curry, which would help him develop the skills and decision-making he'll need in the future.

"The brand of basketball that I play now was predicated on a system that Davidson College, Bob McKillop, mastered," Curry said on the "Hot Ones" episode.

Playing for Davidson was indeed a smart play for Curry. He led the Wildcats to Elite 8 in his senior year.

Stephen Curry and the company were one to watch in the NCAA back in the late 2000s. Curry would have had less exposure playing for other major schools than Davidson.

He grew popular at the program, surprising every critic and college basketball fan with the upsets he and his team pulled every year.

Curry wasn't just any other college basketball phenom. He had teams change strategies to stop the 6-foot-2 guard from getting the shots up from beyond the arc.

At Davidson, Stephen Curry got the competition and the load he always needed. The same has shaped the game for the greatest shooter of all time that we know today. However, it is to wonder what would've been if Stephen Curry had been a Blue Devil.