Revisiting Stephen Curry's 3 best games for Davidson during his NCAA run

Stephen Curry has become a household in the last decade, because of his three championship wins with the Golden State Warriors. He also won two successive NBA MVP trophies in 2015 and 2016 and is revered as the greatest shooter of all time. Curry is amongst one of the greatest point guards of all time, and his legacy is only going to grow in the coming years.

Ranking Stephen Curry's three best games with Davidson College during his legendary March Madness run

Stephen Curry had a legendary run with Davidson College during the 2008 March Madness, as the point guard took the basketball fraternity by storm by averaging 28 points and five assists per game in the NCAA tournament. Curry was ranked 256th amongst player prospects in 2006 and proved his assessment up to that point completely wrong through his stellar display in the competition.

In this article, we will take a look at Stephen Curry's three best games during his iconic 2008 March Madness run -

#3 - 2008 Midwest Regional final: Davidson vs Kansas

North Carolina State v Davidson

The 35-win Kansas Jayhawks, who were loaded with future NBA talent, brought Davidson's dream run to an end at the elite-8 stage of the 2008 NCAA tournament. Stephen Curry shone even in defeat, scoring a game-high 25 points to go along with four assists, three rebounds and one steal.

Curry didn't have a great shooting night, as he connected only on four of his 16 attempts from downtown. He made nine of his 25 field goals for his 25 points against Kansas, but couldn't lead his side to a win. Nevertheless, this performance is etched in history now.

#2 - 2008 Midwest Regional semifinal: Davidson vs. Wisconsin

North Carolina State v Davidson

Stephen Curry put in a sumptuous performance against a defensively-minded Wisconsin Badgers side in the 2008 March Madness, dropping 33 points on 11 for 22 shooting, including six for 11 from three-point range. Curry's effort was enough for Davidson to post a 73-56 win against Wisconsin, which helped the side reach the elite-eight stage of the competition.

When a young Steph Curry impressed LeBron at Davidson. (2008) pic.twitter.com/U3ph9b1sr4 — The Ball Talk (@theballtalk1) August 15, 2021

The 2016 MVP was especially dominant in the second half of that game, outscoring the Badgers 22-20, all by himself. Curry single-handedly won this game for Davidson, and this performance takes the second spot on this list.

#1 - 2008 Midwest first round: Davidson vs. Gonzaga

North Carolina State v Davidson

Stephen Curry forced the world to notice him in the Davidson vs Gonzaga game, dropping 40 points, making 14 of 22 shots and hitting eight of 10 from long range. The Gonzaga Bulldogs were heavy favorites to win the clash and were the no.7 seeded side, but Curry's stellar performance got Davidson over the line.

11 years ago today, Stephen Curry put the nation on notice vs. Gonzaga.



40 PTS

14-22 FG

8-10 3PT

30 in 2nd half#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/SUqMUHBIk2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 21, 2019

The game finished 82-76 in favor of Davidson, enabling them to stage a massive upset over one of the tournament favorites. Stephen Curry has not looked behind since that performance and has established himself as one of the best scorers and passers in the league today.

