Stephen Curry: Greatest 3 Point shooter of all time

Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors

The introduction of the three-point line was something that changed the game of basketball forever. However, the threat that it introduced didn't fully hit teams until Stephen Curry came along. Stephen Curry has made teams reconsider the way they look at offense and defense and has revolutionized the way that players consider scoring.

Stephen Curry is widely considered as the greatest three-point shooter ever. His only competition? Probably Ray Allen. Let's compare the two. Steph Curry is a much better shooter than Ray Allen, something that Ray Allen himself has admitted to being true.

This isn't just humility; take a look at the stats: Steph Curry has a three-point conversion percentage of 43.8, while Ray Allen has the slightly lower 40.0. Not only does Curry shoot more efficiently, he maintains this while shooting a higher volume. Curry, on average, makes 3.4 three-point shots a game, while Ray Allen made 2.3 through his career.

Curry has also ascended rather quickly on the all-time three-point list. He currently ranks 5th on the all-time 3 PM list, trailing Kyle Korver, Jason Terry, Reggie Miller, and on top, Ray Allen. However, consider this - Curry has made only 798 fewer 3s than Ray Allen, while having played 668 games less! Curry also happens to be the only player in the top 20 on this list to have played fewer than 650 career games.

Next, let's look at some of the shooting and 3PT records that Curry holds:

NBA Scoring Leader; 2016

5x NBA 3PT Field Goals Made Leader; 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017

NBA 3-Point Contest Champion; 2015

NBA Regular Season Record for Made three-pointers (402)

NBA Record for most made three-pointers in a single playoffs (98, tied with Thompson)

NBA Regular Season Record for most three-pointers in a single game (13)

NBA Finals Record for most three-pointers in a single game (9)

NBA Record for most consecutive games with a made three-pointer (157)

NBA Record for most consecutive games with 5+ three-pointers made (7)

Still not convinced? Let's look at some charts that show just how preposterous Curry is from range.

3-Point field goals made from 28-40 feet out

Even forgetting the sheer volume of three-pointers made from this range, look at the efficiency - an insane 68% from 28+ feet out. Let me put this in perspective - the career field goal percentage record is 67.7%, by Deandre Jordan, a 6"11 center who makes his living by scoring from under the rim. Curry shoots half-court shots more efficiently than the player with the highest FG% in the NBA.

On this chart, the higher up the point, the more 3-pointers made

The more to the right, the greater the efficiency. All these dots represent the NBA yearly 3-point leaders - the best 3-point shooters every year. The chart is from 2016, the year Curry broke every 3PT record that existed.

Yeah, Curry is the best we've ever seen. End of story.