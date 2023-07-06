Did Hailey Van Lith and Jalen Suggs ever date? A look at the LSU star's personal life

Hailey Van Lith is one of college basketball's most recognizable faces after leading Louisville to the Elite Eight last season. She then entered the transfer portal and committed to national champions LSU where she'll partner with stars Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson.

She found the spotlight due to her relationship with Orlando Magic player Jalen Suggs. They started dating before he was picked No. 5 by the Magic in 2021. He was a prospect playing for the Gonzaga Bulldogs when they started dating.

The pair appeared on each other's Instagram posts looking cozy and exchanged flirty captions. Suggs commented "Hey wife," under a picture of Van Lith wearing Lakers shorts.

She was with Suggs in New York during the draft ceremony and even congratulated him on Instagram for getting picked by Orlando.

In the past few months, the public posts of each other have dried up, and the LSU star, being a private figure, hasn't revealed anything about her romantic life.

Hailey Van Lith was at the center of a controversial moment during Louisville's Elite Eight loss to Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes.

Clark appeared to use John Cena's 'you can't see me' gesture after making a 3-pointer, leading to furious debate on social media about sportsmanship. Van Lith just laughed it off afterward saying that it wasn't a big deal.

This postgame presser from Hailey Van Lith after Louisville's loss to Iowa last night "God doesn't think I'm an honorable mention. I'll tell you that right now."

Hailey Van Lith's rise to stardom

Hailey Van Lith's first major endorsement deal was with Adidas in July last year. Since then, she had seen her profile boosted with a stellar season with Louisville where she averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

She was then made the face of Adidas' Exhibit SELECT sneakers modeled for the specific feet of women's basketball. She is the face of the sneaker's marketing promotion alongside WNBA stars Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston.

Although she entered the transfer portal and opted for a Nike school, she will still promote Adidas on social media. She has endorsement deals with brands like Valentino, Overtime, Dick's Sporting Goods and Billionaire Girls Club.

She is represented by Alyssa Romano of Octagon Sports who has guided her throughout the era of NIL valuations. Her NIL valuation stands at $497,000, which puts her at No. 5 among college female athletes.

Her transfer to LSU completes a talented roster and has made them favorites to repeat last season's heroics.

