Are Olivia Dunne and Angel Reese friends? A closer look at the LSU hoops star and gymnastics All-American' off field camaraderie

Olivia Dunne and Angel Reese are the new poster girls of female sports. There is an ever-growing interest in female sports personalities, and Dunne and Reese are the faces of this new interest. Interestingly, they do share a chemistry.

Dunne is a widely celebrated artistic gymnast. She currently represents the LSU Tigers Women’s Gymnastics team. She is also a social media personality of no mean repute. She has grown a social media following of over ten million. From the endorsement deals her clout has fetched her, she has equally accrued a fortune that makes her the highest-valued women’s college athlete.

Nicknamed Bayou Barbie, Reese is also a college athlete for the LSU Tigers. She plays basketball and was instrumental in the Tigers’ first victory at the national championship. She won herself the Most Outstanding Player award while at it.

Recently, she appeared in Latto’s rap song “Put It On Da Floor Again”, featuring Grammy winner Cardi B. The cameo appearance trended and reinforced her influence as a female sports personality.

Are Olivia Dunne and Angel Reese friends?

As two leading female sports personalities of their generation, many have wondered what the relationship between Olivia Dunne and Angel Reese might be. The two social influencers have a lot in common, and it is not out of place to imagine they are friends.

Dunne and Reese are both students of Louisiana State University, where they represent their school as athletes. But beyond being college athletes, they are social media influencers who have grown a following both on and off the virtual world. They are also seen as role models by many.

It would also seem that they both have a chemistry, and the way they have been relating publicly has only served to fuel the rumors that the two are, in fact, close friends.

For instance, when both of them got featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch, they took several pictures together both on and off the red carpet, which they both shared on their social media accounts and tagged each other.

While there might be no evidence to prove conclusively that the two are really friends, the kind of connection they share is something to admire and even encourage among athletes. It not only gives a positive impression of unity among LSU female athletes but also promotes a positive image of women in sports.

