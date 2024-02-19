South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley praised Caitlin Clark recently. Clark, who is valued at $818,000 in terms of NIL (via On3), recently broke the all-time NCAA scoring record held by Kelsey Plum (3,527 points). Clark scored 49 points against Michigan, as she began with 3,520 and ended with 3,569 points.

In reaction, Dawn Stanley called Clark "arguably the best player" to ever appear at the collegiate level.

"I don't think that record is ever gonna be broken again," Staley said. "I think she is going to go down in the history books as arguably the best player to grace our collegiate sports."

Is Caitlin Clark one of the best players in NCAA history?

Caitlin Clark also set the new all-time high for points in a single game with 49. All this while being the first Division 1 women's player to score 3,000 points and 1,000 assists. Clark has well and truly established herself as one of the finest finds in NCAA history.

She is a phenomenal scorer, a great playmaker, and plays with the utmost confidence. It was made even more clear when she said, "You all knew I was going to shoot a logo 3 for the record," talking about her record-breaking night.

Not only has she broken one of the toughest NCAA records, but she has now set the standard for a new breed of college-level basketball players, laying down the blueprint for fearless and exciting play.

Similar to the praise she received from NY Liberty superstar Sabrina Ionescu, Clark is set to receive huge offers from the WNBA and sell-out arenas at the highest level of women's basketball.