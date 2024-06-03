Arizona basketball recruiting: Top 3 high school prospects for Tommy Lloyd's team ft. Koa Peat

Arizona Wildcats fans were among those who had the biggest heartbreak in last year's NCAA Tournament, and for good reason. The team led by Caleb Love was eliminated in the Sweet Sixteen as a 2-seed by the 6-seeded Clemson Tigers, and they were left reeling as among the biggest upsets in the most recent Big Dance.

Safe to say, head coach Tommy Lloyd and his squad are going for redemption this year. And a few more pieces to their roster could spell better success from here on out. As such, here are three touted high school recruits who can shore up their lineups for the 2024-2025 season.

Top 3 high school prospects for Arizona

#1. Koa Peat

Koa Peat is the next best thing for Arizona Wildcats basketball right now, considering former commit (and no. 9-ranked) Joson Sanon has already flipped to Arizona State after his initial commitment back in March. Peat is a consensus five-star recruit who's also ranked fifth in his class (via 247Sports).

While still just "warm" in regards to committing to Arizona Wildcats basketball, Peat's physical gifts and overall potential are just too good to pass up. He`s an athletic, burly 6-foot-8 power forward who is undersized at his position but knows how to play to his strengths.

If the Wildcats use him as a wing, he`ll be far more effective given his great athleticism when it comes to finishing at the rim. Not a lot of folks will be able to handle his 235-pound frame barreling down the lane, and if they could, he'll just likely jump over them or maneuver around them smoothly.

#2: Brayden Burries

A 6-foot-4 shooting guard out of Eleanor Roosevelt in Riverside, California, Brayden Burries is a four-star prospect nationally ranked second in his position and first overall in the state (via On3). He should be a top target for Arizona Wildcats basketball's backcourt solely based on his current availability and potential in equal measure.

Here is an official scouting report on him from On3's database:

"Immediately with Brayden Burries you notices the frame. He has long arms, positional size, and wide-set shoulders that shows a projectable frame as he continues forward. Burries plays with a good pace, never rushed, and is comfortable on the ball in the half court."

"The jump shot is smooth and he is confident I’m off the bounce or the catch with his feet set. Good balance and a consistent follow through. He is older for his grade. The athleticism could be a question long term. He has a high floor as a prospect with a solid game that can fit comfortably as a secondary on ball or off ball at the next level."

#3: Will Riley

Immediately after Burries in the ladder comes Will Riley, a 6-foot-8 180-lb wing out of The Phelps School in Kitchener, ON. Arizona Wildcats basketball is in his top three choices of schools, though he's leaning a bit more toward Kentucky. So for the Wildcats, they need to get moving and secure his commitment as soon as possible.

Ranked 22nd in the country and the third-best SF in his class, Riley has excellent length for his position and is known as a three-level scorer. That is going to be a clear commodity in the D1 level, especially with how he manages to get his buckets using a shifty skillset. He doesn't rely much on sheer athleticism and focuses on moves like up-and-unders, hesis, and great footwork in the paint to get himself open.

Aside from that, he's also exhibited great rebounding tendencies for his position. His only downside is his shooting stroke being a little inconsistent as per On3.

