What is Peach Jam basketball? Looking at top players appearing in the tournament

The Peach Jam basketball tournament is a highly regarded national amateur championship held as part of the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL). Recognized as a longstanding institution in grassroots basketball, dating back to 1996, the Peach Jam stands as a testament to exceptional skill and talent.

This renowned tournament attracts superior high school club teams representing different regions within North America. Inclusion in the EYBL since 2010 has raised the prestige of this event among basketball enthusiasts. The tournament features three age divisions: 17-Under, 16-Under, and 15-Under.

Taking place at the Riverview Park Activities Center, the 2023 Peach Jam Basketball Tournament will showcase 84 top-tier teams from July 3 to July 9, marking its 27th consecutive year. This highly competitive event serves as the culmination of Nike's summer basketball circuit, determining the champion of the league.

Participating teams must first qualify through the EYBL summer league, ensuring that only the most talented and skilled young players make it to the Peach Jam. The tournament's significance is further emphasized by the presence of NCAA coaches who attend to scout potential recruits.

Acknowledged as one of the finest youth basketball circuits in America, the EYBL offers a nationwide platform for highlighting the abilities of talented young basketball players. With an extensive track record spanning multiple years, over 230 NBA players have joined forces with the EYBL.

Furthermore, some teams within the league enjoy sponsorship from prominent NBA stars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Chris Paul. Basketball lovers and talent scouts consider the Peach Jam basketball tournament a must-see event due to its illustrious past and prestigious status.

Here are the top players appearing in the 2023 Peach Jam Basketball Tournament

The 2023 Peach Jam Basketball Tournament showcases some of the most promising young basketball players in the country, and these standout athletes are leaving a lasting impression on NBA scouts and college coaches in attendance.

Cooper Flagg, known for his exceptional rim protection skills, displayed his defensive prowess with an impressive 10 blocks in a recent game. Although he struggled offensively, Flagg's previous record-breaking performance in the EYBL game solidified his status as a top prospect.

A.J. Dybantsa, a rising star in the 2026 class, has showcased his versatility and scoring ability. His delivery during a recent game was remarkable, particularly his contested three-pointer that ensured a tight contest until the closing minutes. NBA scouts from various teams were captivated by his potential and closely monitored his every move.

The Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, are early favorites in the Peach Jam basketball tournament. Their seamless on-court chemistry and exceptional skills make them a formidable duo. The attention from scouts toward Cameron and Cayden derives from their respective abilities to handle the ball, make plays, exhibit patience, and make wise decisions on the court.

LeBron James' son, Bryce James, made a noteworthy debut at the 2023 Peach Jam Basketball Tournament. Playing for Strive For Greatness (California), the 6'4" shooting guard impressed with 12 points, showcasing his shooting skills and attacking the rim. LeBron is expected to support Bryce later in the championship.

NBA scouts from the Lakers, Magic, Cavaliers, Mavericks, Heat, Knicks, Suns, and Hawks closely observed Bryce James throughout the day.

Another standout player, Elzie Harrington, a highly rated 2025 five-star guard, recorded 16 points, four assists, and impressive defensive stats. Brayden Burries led SFG with 20 points and is another shooting guard keeping the scouts interested.

Tyran Stokes, a key player for Vegas Elite, demonstrated his athleticism and attacking style, consistently getting to the rim. His teammate, Aiden Sherrell, impressed with his shooting and versatility, while five-star guard Trey McKenney displayed offensive prowess despite his team's struggle to find a rhythm.

With the gym packed with scouts from numerous NBA teams, these top players have drawn significant interest, indicating a bright future for these young talents.

