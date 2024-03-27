Arizona vs Clemson Prediction, Odds & Picks for March 28 - March Madness 2024

March Madness is set to resume on Thursday with the Sweet 16.

In the Sweet 16, No. 2-seed Arizona will take on No. 6-seed Clemson at 7 p.m. EDT.

Arizona is coming off a 78-68 win over Dayton in the Round of 32, while Clemson beat Baylor 72-64 in the second round.

Arizona vs Clemson: Prediction

The Clemson Tigers were a popular team to be upset in the first round by No. 11 New Mexico but the Tigers routed them. Clemson then played well against Baylor to advance to the Sweet 16.

“I said this before the tournament that we aren't playing as bad as everybody thinks we are, and that's why everybody picked us to lose,” head coach Brad Brownell said, via AZCentral. “You've got to dig a little deeper. Conference play is different.

"It's hard because everybody knows each other. Coach (Earl) Grant at Boston College, one of my former assistants, we have no secrets with those guys, and they just pounded us. They beat us, and we weren't ready to go."

Arizona, meanwhile, has played well so far as the Wildcats haven't faced much adversity in the tournament. The Tigers' defense has been solid this season, so it will be a tough test for Arizona to deal with Clemson's defense.

This should be a very competitive game, but Arizona is playing great basketball and should be able to get the win here. The Wildcats will defend Clemson well, while Arizona's offense is one of the best in the nation as its offense is fast-paced and can be hard to defend at times.

"We have a pretty solid eight-man rotation," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said, via Field Level Media. "The beautiful thing is I don't have to sit there and worry about one guy playing great for us to win. That's a real luxury."

The Tigers' offense won't be able to keep up with Arizona, as the Wildcats should get out to an early lead and hold onto it to get the win, but likely won't cover the 7.5-point spread.

Prediction: Arizona wins.

Arizona vs Clemson: Betting Odds

Spread

Arizona -7.5 (-110)

Clemson +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Arizona -325

Clemson +260

Total

Over 151.5 (-112)

Under 151.5 (-108)

Arizona vs Clemson: Picks

Tip 1: Arizona ML -325.

Tip 2: Clemson +7.5 -110.

Tip 3: Over 151.5 -112.

Tip 4: Caleb Love over 18.5 points -125.

