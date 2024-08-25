Arkansas HC John Calipari will return to Rupp Arena in high-stakes February clash

One of the most intense clashes in John Calipari and Mark Pope’s first-year coaching run is set for February. The new Arkansas Razorbacks coach will be in Rupp Arena on Feb. 1 next year to square off against his former program, Kentucky.

John Calipari left the Wildcats on April 9 this offseason to take up the same role with the Razorbacks, ending a 15-year run with the Cats.

The decision marked the end of a rollercoaster of 15 seasons with Kentucky that was at times successful and at other times disappointing. Even though Calipari called the Wildcats coaching role his “dream job,” the most winningest active coach believed the program needed to be led by another voice.

Trending

Winning was never an issue with John Calipari at the helm, as his track record improved in Lexington. However, the program has been struggling to make promising deep NCAA Tournament runs in recent years. Kentucky won the national title in 2012 and entered the Final Four multiple times there onwards.

However, since the 2019-20 season, failure to earn an NCAA bid with the program only winning one March Madness game under Calipari, resulted in questions about his coaching acumen and the worst five-year stretch in Kentucky’s basketball history since 1941.

John Calipari is in a better position to win the faceoff against Kentucky in February

John Calipari will have the same hold and operational flexibility to recruit, train, scout and direct the Arkansas basketball program as he had in Kentucky. However, one of the biggest factors in his transfer was the Razorbacks' promise to deploy an extensive NIL situation at his disposal, allowing him to make certain moves that other programs could not.

When it comes to the roster, Mark Pope and Calipari are in the same boat. Kentucky saw zero returning scholarship players, while only one starter returned for Arkansas. Even though this barely gives Claipari an edge, the advantage increases when considering the four players that followed him to Razorbacks from the Cats.

On the other hand, Pope does not have a pre-established connection with any of his players, as he had to forge his 2024-25 roster completely out of the transfer portal.

Moreover, Caliapri's 15 years of experience with the Wildcats could also work to his benefit during the two programs' clash in February. Pope's connection with the Cats dates back to 1996 when he was a player on their NCAA championship roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here