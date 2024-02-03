Arkansas vs. LSU Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 3 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Arkansas Razorbacks (11-10, 2-6 SEC) are set to take on the LSU Tigers (11-9, 3-4 SEC) at 12 p.m. EST at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. It will air on ESPN2.

The Razorbacks will be looking for their second-straight win on the road after taking down Missouri 91-84 on Wednesday. The Tigers will return home following their third-consecutive loss, after falling to Alabama 109-88.

Arkansas vs. LSU: Prediction

The Arkansas Razorbacks were able to secure a victory over Missouri on Wednesday putting together an impressive shooting performance. They shot 54.1% from the field and went 4-6 from beyond the arc.

Arkansas were without sophomore forward Trevon Brazile (knee) and senior guard Davonte Davis for their last matchup. Brazile is leading the team in both rebounds and blocks on the season. Davis is leading the team in assists. Brazile is listed as questionable for this matchup, while Davis is listed as out indefinitely, so Arkansas may be without these key players once again on Saturday.

They were able to overcome these absences against Missouri with a 22-point outing from Tramon Mark and Makhi Mitchell's 19 points and 14 rebounds off the bench. Mark is leading the team in scoring this season, averaging 17.7 points, while shooting 51.3%. Arkansas will head into this matchup looking for their first back-to-back win against conference opponents this season.

The LSU Tigers have lost four of their previous five games with their most recent loss coming from Alabama (88-109) on Saturday, January 27. The Tigers finished with just 13 total assists and shot just 63% from the free-throw line compared to Alabama's 89.3% from the stripe. Foul trouble was an issue for LSU as well with three starters finishing with four fouls each.

Freshman guard Mike Williams III led the team in scoring with 16 points, followed closely by senior forward Derek Fountain's 14 points off the bench. Fountain only scored 13 points in the Tigers' last five games, prior to their matchup with Alabama.

The Tigers will need to lean heavily on senior guard transfer from Vanderbilt, Jordan Wright, who leads the team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. Wright has finished with double-digit scoring in every game this season, except one.

Wright isn't the only player consistently scoring in double figures. Junior guard Jalen Cook is averaging 15.1 PTS and has only finished in single-digit scoring once against Auburn in January. LSU will need this scoring duo to shine once again in what should be a close matchup.

Arkansas will be missing Davonte Davis indefinitely and, with Trevon Brazile questionable for this matchup, they could be down two big contributors. Even with LSU having injuries of their own, this will be a chance for them to capitalize on a weakened opponent and put an end to this losing streak.

Pick: LSU Tigers -5.5 (-110)

Arkansas vs LSU: Betting odds

Teams Spread Total Moneyline Arkansas Razorbacks (11-10, 2-6 Conf) +5.5 (-110) o151.5 (-110) +188 LSU Tigers (11-9, 3-4 Conf) -5.5 (-110) u151.5 (-110) -230

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Arkansas vs LSU: Key injuries

Arkansas

Forward Trevon Brazile: Knee (questionable)

Guard Davonte Davis: Personal (OUT indefinitely)

LSU

Guard Carlos Stewart: Knee (OUT indefinitely)

Forward Daimion Collins: Shoudler (OUT indefinitely)

Arkansas vs. LSU: Head-to-head

Arkansas has won six of the last 10 games between these two teams. This includes four of the last five games with the Razorbacks being victorious. The last time LSU beat Arkansas came on December 28, 2022, when the Tigers won by three points on their home floor.

Arkansas vs. LSU: Where to watch

This game will tip off on Feb. 3, 2024, at 12 p.m. EST on ESPN2 live from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA.

Also read: UConn vs. St. John's Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 3 | College Basketball Season 2023-24