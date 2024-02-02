UConn vs. St. John's Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 3 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The No.1 UConn Huskies will visit the St. John's Red Storm on Saturday, in a conference matchup that marks the 11th game of Big East play for both teams.

The 19-2 Huskies are riding a nine-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the 13-8 Red Storm enter the matchup coming off of a loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

UConn vs. St. John's game details

Matchup: UConn Huskies at St. John's Red Storm

Date and Time: Saturday, Feb. 3, 12:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

UConn vs. St. John's betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line UConn Huskies -8.5(-110) Over 146.5(-108) -385 St. John's Red Storm +8.5(-110) Under 146.5(-112) +300

UConn vs. St. John's key stats

The UConn Huskies have averaged 81.6 points per game through their first 21 games. They rank 30th out of 362 teams in the nation in points per game and second in offensive rating. The Huskies have allowed 64.2 ppg, ranking 24th in scoring defense and 45th in defensive rating.

UConn is led by Dan Hurley, who is in his sixth season leading the program. The team is 123-57 during his tenure, winning the 2023 NCAA title. Hurley spent the previous six seasons leading the Rhode Island Rames to a 113-82 record, preceded by a two-year stint leading the Wagner Seahawks to a 38-23 record.

The St. John's Red Storm, meanwhile, has averaged 77.2 ppg, ranking 103rd in the nation in both scoring offense and offensive rating. The Red Storm have allowed 70.4 ppg, ranking 137th in scoring defense and 138th in defensive rating.

St. John's is led by coach Rick Pitino, who is in his first year leading the program to a 13-8 record. This was preceded by a three-year stint leading the Iona Gaels to an 86-64 record. He also spent 16 seasons as coach of the Louisville Cardinals, compiling a 416-143 record and winning the 2013 NCAA title.

The long-time head coach also spent eight seasons leading the Kentucky Wildcats to a 219-50 record, winning the 1996 NCAA Tournament Championship. Furthermore, he had coaching stints at Providence Friars (42-23), Boston University Terriers (91-51) and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-4 as interm head coach).

UConn vs. St. John's betting prediction

The UConn Huskies have been among the best teams in the nation on both sides of the ball. They are also playing their best basketball of the season as they have not lost since Dec. 20. While the St. John's Red Storm have been better in Rick Pitino's first season, they have struggled against ranked opponents.

The Huskies were able to beat the Red Storm, 69-65 to begin their winning streak, however, big man Donovan Clingan was sidelined with a right foot injury. Look for UConn to sweep the season series as they defeat St. John's by at least nine points.

Pick: UConn Huskies -8.5 (-110)