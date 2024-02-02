Princeton vs. Yale Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 2 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Princeton Tigers will visit the Yale Bulldogs on Friday in a conference matchup that marks the fifth game of Ivy League play for both teams.

The 15-2 Tigers are coming off a loss to the Cornell Big Red that snapped a six-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the 13-6 Bulldogs enter the matchup riding a six-game winning streak.

Princeton vs. Yale game details

Matchup: Princeton Tigers at Yale Bulldogs

Date and Time: Friday, February 2, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: John J. Lee Amphitheater, New Haven, Connecticut

Princeton vs. Yale betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Princeton Tigers +2.5(-110) Over 139.5(-108) +114 Yale Bulldogs -2.5(-110) Under 139.5(-112) -137

Princeton vs. Yale key stats

The Princeton Tigers have averaged 77.6 points per game through their first 17 games. They rank 92nd out of 362 teams in the nation in points per game and 14th in offensive rating. The Tigers have allowed 64.4 ppg, ranking 27th in scoring defense and 73rd in defensive rating.

Princeton is led by Mitch Henderson, who is in his 13th season leading the program, having compiled a 223-119 record during his tenure. He is in his first head coaching gig after previously spending 11 seasons as an assistant coach of the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Yale Bulldogs, meanwhile, have averaged 76.3 ppg, ranking 128th in the nation in scoring offense and 72nd in offensive rating. The Bulldogs have allowed 66.9 ppg, ranking 66th in scoring defense and 78th in defensive rating.

Yale is led by coach James Jones, who is in his 25th year leading the program to a 386-307 record. He is also in his first head coaching gig after stints as an assistant coach of the Albany Great Danes, the Bulldogs and the Ohio Bobcats.

Princeton vs. Yale betting prediction

The Princeton Tigers have played strong basketball on both sides of the ball. While they are coming off a loss to the Cornell Big Red, it was just the second loss of the season for the Tigers. Meanwhile, the Yale Bulldogs are riding a six-game winning streak following a 7-6 start to the season.

They will have their first test of conference play as all of their previous matchups have come against programs that have struggled. Look for the Tigers to pull off the upset as they go into the Bulldogs' stadium as road underdogs and win this matchup of Ivy League programs outright.

Pick: Princeton Tigers ML (+114)