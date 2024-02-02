Dayton vs St. Bonaventure Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 2 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The No. 21 Dayton Flyers are 17-3 and 7-1 in the conference and will meet the unranked St. Bonaventure Bonnies, who are 13-7 and 4-4 in conference games. This will be a battle between a middle-of-the-pack squad against the second-best team in the A-10.

After being on an absolute tear this season, Dayton's impressive end-of-the-year streak was snapped late last month. However, they have already bounced back and are heading into this game looking to put another win in the books.

As for St. Bonaventure, they have been mediocre this season. That said, they come into this game having won three of their last five and just need a bit more consistency going forward.

Dayton vs. St. Bonaventure: Prediction

Dayton versus St. Bonaventure could simply come down to whether the Flyers' talent can overwhelm the Bonnies. However, both Dayton and St. Bonaventure are two of the best defensive teams in the A-10, with the Flyers being No. 1 and the Bonnies solely at No. 3 in terms of points allowed.

When it comes to scoring, Dayton does have the edge, with DaRon Holmes averaging 19.4 points per game and hitting 54.5% FG. The Flyers are the seventh-best team in the nation when shooting from three at just under 40%, which is an elite level of long-range shooting.

In this battle of the two good defensive teams, the better-scoring team, Dayton, should be able to grind out a win, especially when it comes to three-point shooting.

Dayton vs. St. Bonaventure: Betting Odds

TEAM SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE DAYTON -7.5 (-110) u134.5 (-110) -320 ST. BONAVENTURE +7.5 (-110) o134.5 (-110) +255

Dayton vs St. Bonaventure Head-to-Head

Dating as far back as the 1949-1950 season, Dayton versus St. Bonaventure has seen the Flyers dominate the Bonnies with a 28-10 record. The last 19 seasons between these two teams has been no different. From January 2004 to present day, Dayton holds a 21-3 series lead against St. Bonaventure.

However, the Bonnies won last time out, beating the Flyers 68-59 last year. Chad Venning led the Bonnies in that game, recording 17 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals. It was an excellent all-round effort from him and a well-balanced attack for St. Bonaventure.

Where to watch Dayton vs. St. Bonaventure

Venue: UD Arena, Dayton, OH

Date and time: Feb. 2, 2024 @ 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Dayton vs. St. Bonaventure Injuries

Dayton

G Malachi Smith, knee (Out for the season)

St. Bonaventure

No injuries