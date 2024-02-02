Kent State vs Buffalo Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 2 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Heading into the Kent State vs Buffalo MAC matchup on Friday, the 10-11 (3-6 conf) Golden Flashes have lost two straight games. The Bulls, meanwhle, have struggled this year (2-18, 1-7 conf) and are the clear underdogs, even against an underperforming team.

Kent State likely feels better heading into the matchup, for once as the clear favorites. But streaks are meant to be broken, and Buffalo has not won a game since Jan. 3, spanning seven games.

Kent State vs Buffalo Prediction

Kent State shouldn't feel too good about being the favored team because anything can happen on the day. But as long as they don't try to play down to Buffalo's level, they shouldn't have trouble coming away with a win.

They are the far better scoring and defensive team compared to the Bulls, who are 11th in the MAC in both offense and defense. Not even Buffalo's advanced stats are anything to marvel at. The only silver linings they've had all year are the performances of senior forwards Sy Chatman and Isaiah Adams.

Chatman and Adams have alternated their good individual performances in Buffalo's seven-game skid, but Chatman has been their leading scorer at 18.5 PPG on 48.1% FG shooting. Adams, meanwhile, averages 12.5 PPG, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

However, two players will not be enough to banner their team, even if Kent State has had its own troubles all year. The Golden Flashes are the far better team than the two-win Bulls, and the numbers don't lie.

Kent State vs Buffalo Betting Odds

TEAM SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE KENT STATE -8.5 (-110) o147.5 (-110) -385 BUFFALO +8.5 (-110) u147.5 (-110) +300

Kent State vs Buffalo Head-to-Head

The all-time series is in favor of the Golden Flashes, 38-21. Not to mention, they've also been handling business at home against the Bulls, going 20-6. But this game will be played on Buffalo's home turf, where they have a slim lead over Kent State, 14-13 (via Kent State Sports).

The Golden Flashes beat the Bulls in their last three meetings. The most recent one was a 72-65 win on Buffalo's home floor on Feb. 10, 2023. F Myrine Thomas scored 19 points and sunk sinking four threes, going 7-for-13.

Where to watch Kent State vs Buffalo?

Venue: Alumni Arena, Buffalo, NY

Date and time: Feb. 2, 2024 — 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Kent State vs Buffalo Injuries

Kent State

No injuries

Buffalo

No injuries