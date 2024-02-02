Creighton vs Butler Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 2 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The CHI Health Center Omaha will host an exciting Big East Conference game on Friday night between the Butler Bulldogs and the 13th-ranked Creighton Bluejays. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

The Bulldogs (14-7, 5-5 Big East) are on a three-game winning streak after an 88-81 double-overtime home win on Friday against the Villanova Wildcats. The Bluejays (16-5, 7-3) are also on a three-game winning streak after an 85-62 home victory against the DePaul Blue Demons on Friday.

Also Read: 3 reasons why Tara VanDerveer's winningest basketball coach record is at par with Mike Krzyzewski's legacy

Butler vs. Creighton betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Butler Bulldogs +9.5 (-115) Over 147.5 (-115) +360 Creighton Bluejays -9.5 (-105) Under 147.5 (-105) -450

Butler vs. Creighton head-to-head

These Big East Conference foes are battling for the 29th time in this game and Creighton has a 17-11 record. The Bluejays are on a three-game winning streak in this matchup.

Their most recent game was last season as they played in Indianapolis, where the Bluejays picked up a 73-52 road win on Jan. 17, 2023.

Where to watch Butler vs. Creighton

The Butler Bulldogs and the Creighton Bluejays are facing off against each other and will be airing on FS1. If you do not have access to linear television, you can watch this game on Fubo, the Fox Sports app and YouTube TV.

Butler vs. Creighton crucial injuries

Butler

Forward Connor Turnbull: Elbow (OUT)

Creighton

No injuries to report

Butler vs. Creighton: Best picks and prediction

Senior guard Baylor Scheierman has been stepping up throughout the season as he is shooting 43.5% from the floor, including 37.9% from beyond the arc. He is averaging 17.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 35.7 minutes per game.

The Butler program does not have anyone on the same level who can take over a game just like Scheierman, so they definitely have a distinct advantage in terms of talent.

The ability to shoot the basketball is the key point of the game and there is a bit of a difference between these teams. The Bulldogs are shooting 45.8% from the floor while the Bluejays are connecting on 48.0% from the field.

The Creighton Bluejays are just the overall better program at this point and should be able to cover the spread at home.

Pick: Creighton Bluejays -9.5 (-105)

Also Read: Zvonimir Ivisic eligibility: What stopped Kentucky forward from playing for Wildcats? Latest news and eligibility status explored